Titan Intech signs ₹250 crore MoU with APEDB to establish advanced display electronics manufacturing facility in Amaravati

Titan Intech Limited has signed a ₹250 crore MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The MoU was formalised during the AP Government–CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam.

Under this strategic agreement, Titan Intech will develop a state-of-the-art Integrated Display Electronics Manufacturing Facility in the Amaravati Capital Region, focused on high-value display controllers, intelligent driver systems, 2D/3D rendering engines, and Mini/Micro-LED module technologies.

The project will be developed on a 20-acre industrial site within a rapidly emerging electronics manufacturing cluster. The investment is expected to create 200 direct jobs and over 300 indirect jobs, significantly contributing to industrial growth and local skill development in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumarraju Rudraraju, Managing Director of Titan Intech Limited, said: “This MoU marks a transformative step in our long-term strategy to build India’s next-generation display electronics ecosystem. Our ₹250 crore investment in Amaravati will accelerate technology transfer, generate high-quality manufacturing jobs, and strengthen domestic value chains. This initiative directly supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by boosting indigenous production capabilities, reducing import dependence, and expanding India’s export footprint in high-tech electronics.”