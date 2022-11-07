TK Elevator modernizes Kolkata Metro with tugela escalators

TK Elevator has bolstered its commitment and presence in India with its latest full modernization project for Kolkata Metro, featuring 10 tugela escalators that were manufactured locally at its Pune facility in support of the government’s ongoing “Make in India” initiative. Kolkata Metro is the first and oldest planned and operational rapid transit system in the country, as well as one of its busiest and largest metro services. With a daily footfall of over 7 lacs, Kolkata Metro requires reliable mobility solutions designed with heavy-duty in mind, an area where TK Elevator’s tugela offers unmatched advantages.

tugela escalators have a globally proven track record in safely moving passengers in high-traffic areas and public infrastructure projects, making them the ideal solution for Kolkata Metro and its potential service extensions. tugela’s dependable technology and highly-durable components make it a robust and reliable product of choice for many public infrastructure and transportation network projects across the globe.

As an industry leader with extensive experience and expertise in infrastructure and transportation projects across Asia-Pacific, TK Elevator’s products have been installed in metro and high-speed rail stations and terminals, as well as award-winning international airports and public facilities such as hospitals and government buildings in the region. The Kolkata Metro project, where escalators across 6 stations were replaced, serves as a testament to the company’s reputation for outstanding quality, safety and durability, while paving the way for more modernizations and new installations in India as it undergoes rapid urbanization.

“With the Kolkata Metro project in our portfolio, we look forward to applying our expertise and exceptional products to more new projects as well as renewal and revitalization efforts in the country. By promoting localized R&D and manufacturing, we are more committed than ever to empower the local economy, and provide prompt and world-class support to India’s development with continued innovation and state-of-the-art technology.” says Mr. Manish Mehan, CEO & MD, TK Elevator (India).