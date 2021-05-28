ToneTag takes a quantum leap in tech disruption with new global patents in sound based solutions

Read Article

ToneTag, India’s sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, has recently acquired global patents from Singapore and Malaysia, adding two more countries to its list of four- the US, Japan, India, and South Africa. These patents majorly cover all kinds of audio and sound communications between the devices and are set to redefine proximity engagement for customers using sound waves, eliminating the need for cash and card transactions in the future.

Out of the eight patents, ToneTag has used four to its advantage and offers three desirable solutions against the same in the market. Starting with the handy services of P2P and P2M, which allows customers to send money to people nearby without asking for their phone numbers or UPI ids. Next is SonicCast that enables audio and video advertisements to send integrated messages with custom promotions and CTAs. The company has also developed SoundZone, a technology that provides a personalised dining experience to consumers where they can pick, order, and pay from their phones. It also allows merchants to broadcast curated customised content to their consumers and get a detailed analysis of customer behavior.

Commenting on the approval of global patents, Kumar Abhishek, Founder and CEO, ToneTag said, “The acquisition of eight global patents is yet another milestone we have managed to achieve. It will allow us to penetrate further into the payment ecosystem and create a world of contactless voice-based payments for our customers.”

