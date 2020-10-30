Top banks and brands partner Pine Labs for India’s biggest EMI shopping festival

Read Article

Pine Labs, one of Asia’s leading merchant commerce platforms recently launched the third edition of India’s biggest EMI shopping festival. To continue till November 30, 2020, the brand aims to amplify the idea of #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations and create awareness around Buy Now, Pay Later’ available on both debit and credit cards. Pay Later empowers India’s shoppers to celebrate the joyous festive season by providing quick and easy EMI options at the point of sale on consumer durables, mobiles, laptops, and accessories across major brands.

Over 30 brands including top 15 banks (debit and credit cards) and 6 NBFCs have partnered with Pine Labs to allow shoppers to avail ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option and get cashbacks from top brands using either debit or credit cards at 1,00,000+ stores with Pine Labs terminals. Major brands like Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Whirlpool, LG, Haier, HP, Dell, Panasonic, and Godrej will be offering Pay Later option to their consumers.

Post COVID-19 and the economic uncertainty consumers are wary of spending big and therefore the idea of a buy now, pay later proposition sounds more appealing to them for their festival shopping needs. A Q2 FY21 analysis of Pine Labs’ internal data showed that Pay Later (EMI) purchases have seen a surge and recorded a 15% increase in GTV compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Top banks and NBFCs in the country have stepped up and are offering exciting Pay Later EMI options on both debit and credit cards. The seamless integration of these offers with Pine Labs’ Plutus Smart is offering shoppers a faster EMI checkout experience in comparison to in-store paper-based financing options.

Commenting on the EMI Shopping Festival, Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said “We are happy to partner with Pine Labs to offer some of the best Pay Later options available on Pine Labs PoS this festive season. #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations campaign further strengthens our belief that all dreams are achievable when you have the option to pay in easy EMIs. We are sure our customers will have an absolutely thrilling shopping experience.”

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to partner Pine Labs’ #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations shopping fiesta. This festive season, Kotak debit and credit cardholders can avail attractive EMI and no-cost EMI offers to buy a range of products in smart, easy and affordable instalments with just a swipe of their card. The #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations campaign will brighten up the lives of our customers this Diwali and spread festive cheer all around.”

“The ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ or BNPL is the new buzz word and it seems it is here to stay and grow. One of our first associations for Buy Now Pay Later was with Pine Labs and we are happy to partner with them for the campaign called #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations. While the last few months were unpredictable, the spend trend of customers indicates that India is on a growth trajectory and back on track and offering EMI on Debit Cards enables our customers to celebrate in style and pay later in affordable installments. With No Cost EMI on 50+ brands and cashback offer on the major brands in the industry, Federal Bank in association with Pine Labs has the best deals for this festive season for our customers!” said Nilufer Mullanfiroze, Senior Vice President & Country Head-Retail Assets & Cards, Federal Bank.

“Along with Pine Labs, we are offering our cardholders multiple opportunities to buy what they desire and pay back in easy EMIs. We are happy to participate in the #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations campaign for this festive season. This campaign is also in sync with our theme of #KhushiyonKiUnmasking this festive season. I extend my greetings and good wishes to all our customers for this festive season and invite them to make the best use of various Cashback & No Cost EMI schemes on their Bank of Baroda Credit Card, under the #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations campaign,” said Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO of BOB Financial Solutions.

Leading Indian and global retailers are also finding value by offering the Pay Later option on Pine Labs PoS under the EMI Shopping Festival.

“Panasonic is proud to be associated with Pine Labs for the last five years running seamlessly across our 15000+ Outlets. Across these touchpoints, we offer attractive finance schemes, cashback deals for exclusive channels where customers can get up to 15% cashback through Pine Lab POS Machines. We at Panasonic, believe in offering comfort, convenience and connected experience to our consumers. Pine Labs has been instrumental in enabling this experience to our consumers. For instance, Pay Later on Pine Labs offers smart ways to pay for self and gifting needs. Similarly, they have helped us get bank alliances enabling us to offer one of the broadest coverages for payment and quick activation for various schemes,” said Jialal Koundal, Group Head, Trade Marketing, Panasonic India.

“At Haier, we have always been committed towards offering our customers with easy solutions to buy products and upgrade their lifestyles. Taking this endeavour forward, this festive season we have partnered with Pine Labs to ensure unique offers and assured benefits to our customers. With this collaboration, we want our customers to enjoy the festive season with added ease in buying products without any trouble with Pay Later option on Pine Labs with easy EMI schemes,” said Eric Braganza, President, Haier India.

“It is our endeavour to come together and bring Pay Later on Pine Labs. This is all the more important this year as due to COVID-19 consumers need more smarter ways to pay for own and gifting needs, No-cost EMI and Cashback offers to woo customers,” said Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head, Godrej Appliances.

Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said “Pine Labs has been our long-term partner when it comes to extending affordable schemes at our counters. Over the years, they have also been at the forefront of launching new age Pay Later options like Debit Card EMI and extending instant credit to customers digitally via Point of Sale terminals. We have also partnered with them on multiple in-house instant discounts offers with leading issuers and they have been able to execute them in a seamless manner. This festive season, with #ChotiEMIpeBigCelebrations, we hope to repeat the success of our past campaigns and leverage their expertise to navigate the ever-evolving digital lending space in these post COVID-19 times.”

“Pine Labs has been our preferred payment partner since 2012. They’ve been pioneers in EMI and were the first to bring Debit Card EMI in the market for the customers which has been well received. It has been our endeavour to come together and bring Pay Later/EMI on Pine Labs terminals in the form of various schemes & offers with exciting cashbacks & discounts. This becomes all the more important this year considering the current situation wherein people are looking for low cost & no-cost EMI for themselves as well as their loved ones. We’re glad to be partnering with Pine Labs for EMI on various brands & own label products and offer end consumer a whole range of EMI Schemes on leading Credit & Debit Cards,” said Rakesh Gupta, COO, Vijay Sales.

