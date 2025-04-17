Toshiba’s GridDB Cloud Database Service for Big Data and IoT is now available globally

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has announced the global launch of GridDB Cloud, its cloud-based service for managing IoT and the high frequency generation of large volumes of big data. The service is now available to customers in 26 countries and regions around the world.

Companies around the world are focusing on digital transformation (DX) as a means to create new business opportunities. The foundation of DX promotion is data. Businesses that collect and analyse data can derive previously unnoticed insights and drive forward new business initiatives. GridDB® ® Cloud offers a cloud-based managed service as core data infrastructure for DX. Until now, the service has been available only in Japan, but Toshiba has responded to growing global DX promotion by bringing GridDB® ® Cloud into international markets.

GridDB Cloud leverages the benefits of cloud services to offer users the following advantages:

⦁ Reduced initial setup times and costs for servers, storage, and other components necessary for database operation.

⦁ Minimisation of effort and costs associated with database operations.

⦁ Flexible resource expansion to handle increases in data and processing volumes.

⦁ Easy integration with cloud-native applications.

The service is now available in the following 26 countries and regions on Azure Marketplace, Microsoft’s business-facing e-commerce site.