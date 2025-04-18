Toshiba’s GridDB cloud goes global: Powering the backbone of data-driven transformation

As the digital transformation (DX) wave sweeps across industries worldwide, the race to manage and make sense of massive volumes of data—especially from IoT devices—has never been more critical. Recognizing this surge in demand, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation has officially launched its cloud-native database service, GridDB® Cloud, in 26 countries and regions, taking its proven technology global.

Already a trusted name in Japan, GridDB Cloud is designed for businesses dealing with high-frequency, high-volume data environments, particularly in IoT and big data applications. The global rollout marks a significant shift—not just for Toshiba, but for industries eager for agile, scalable, and low-maintenance database infrastructure that keeps up with modern data dynamics.

At the heart of GridDB Cloud is a commitment to speed, efficiency, and flexibility. The platform offers a fully managed experience, removing the traditional burdens of server setup, storage management, and complex database operations. With seamless integration capabilities for cloud-native apps and a pay-as-you-grow resource model, it’s built for businesses that prioritize agility and cost control.

Why now?

Digital transformation isn’t a future concept—it’s today’s competitive battleground. From smart factories and connected cars to retail analytics and energy grids, data is both the foundation and the fuel. Toshiba’s decision to make GridDB Cloud available internationally reflects a clear understanding: access to scalable data infrastructure is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical.

By bringing GridDB Cloud to global markets via Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, Toshiba is simplifying access to enterprise-grade technology, especially for businesses looking to accelerate their data journeys without getting entangled in infrastructure complexities.

This isn’t just about launching a cloud service. It’s about empowering global enterprises to think bigger, move faster, and innovate smarter—powered by data.