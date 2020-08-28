Transitioning to the Age of Autonomous Digital Enterprise

Read Article

Today a great deal of why businesses may flourish or tarnish harness on a transcendent customer experience. Digital transformation provider, BMC Software believes that an innovation ecosystem comprises of a set of partnerships where companies can focus on what they are good at and find partners for the rest to deliver a transcendent customer experience.

“The Transcendent Customer Experience is all about putting customers—both internal and external—first and creating better experiences by fostering real connections that make technology feel more human and giving customers what they need,” says Sunil Kumar Thakur, Country Director, India, BMC Software.

Culture challenge of the ‘do it yourself’ mindset

As new generations are driving the future, there is going to be a cultural shift to a “do it yourself” mindset. In general, millennials said they would prefer to get their teeth cleaned rather than call customer care. Most millennials and Gen Z-ers also prefer to communicate via digital customer solutions based on AI, so going forward, it is conceivable that those customers would only interact with customer care through virtual reality goggles and virtual assistants who can guide them through problem resolution.

“An estimated 82 percent prefer to self-diagnose and resolve issues with consumer electronics devices on their own. The vision then, for an Autonomous Digital Enterprise to meet this culture change, is to invest in AI, AR/VR technology and virtual assistants to enrich the customer experience. At BMC we have invested heavily in AI across our portfolio and one example is with virtual assistants like Helix chatbot,” claims Thakur.

Automation everywhere

Service management solutions are expanding beyond their traditional IT context into other parts of the business to deliver business-valued service. Enterprise service management (ESM) enables business departments like HR, finance, facilities, procurement, and others to deliver services via a structured system with an automated process framework for fulfilment, allowing the line between IT automation and business automation fade.

“BMC is bringing IT and business automation even closer. AI is at the foundation of BMC products that enable enterprise automation today, with a vision of bringing observability and actionability even closer together in the ADE with BMC AMI, Control-M, Helix, and TrueSight portfolios of products,” informs Thakur.

Also hyper automation is proving to be beneficial to organisations. Hyperautomation is about orchestrating those silos of automation in a more holistic fashion. It enables machines to automate business processes by automatically executing a set of procedures and minimizing human involvement and errors at the confluence of digitization, connectivity, and AI. The application of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to increasingly automate processes will augment humans in the workforce, not replace them.

“Organisations depend on the collaboration between humans and intelligent platforms to effectively discover processes that can be efficiently automated across business and IT. As the fragmented automation technology landscape coalesces over the next five years, organisations must balance technology trends with human factors to ensure the benefits of automation everywhere. As for how it will be beneficial- Gartner says that by 2024, organisations will lower operational costs by 30 percent by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes,” says Thakur.

Advantages of adaptive cybersecurity

Adaptive cybersecurity is the evolution of security functions that can automatically sense, detect, react, and respond to access requests, authentication needs, and outside and inside threats, and meet regulatory requirements using AI-enabled solutions, crowdsourcing, and security-integrated DevOps (DevSecOps). Adaptive cybersecurity addresses the velocity and comprehensive coverage in security defense and threat detection and response, as well as the skills and staffing gap that will challenge security organizations for the next five to ten years.

“The ability to successfully implement adaptive cybersecurity starts with ensuring the integrity of business-critical data and that it is collected, stored, and used with a Zero Trust framework. Mainframes are a vital piece of the business, processing millions of transactions and storing some of an organization’s most sensitive data. BMC AMI mainframe security solutions offer reassurance with the intelligent software, services, and skills that organizations need to automatically sense, detect, and react—with a vision to incorporate DevSecOps across all infrastructure for every ADE,” stresses Thakur.

Advantage of data-driven business

Data-driven businesses are rooted in a data mindset and analytical capabilities. They treat data like any other asset. Amassing data from traditional and new data sources like Internet of Things (IoT), social media, and customer engagement systems, they use artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to extract value and monetize it.

“Analytics products offer a great view of data, but the key is getting actionable insights. As organizations continue to increase the amount of data leveraged to make decisions for their business, Control-M, Helix, and BMC AMI become critical AI and machine learning enablers across internal, ecosystem-owned, and third-party applications to leverage the data that drives every Autonomous Digital Enterprise,” concludes Thakur.

