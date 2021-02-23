TransUnion expands its Global Capability Center in Chennai to Pune

Read Article

TransUnion has announced the opening of a new functional center in Pune as an expansion of its existing global capability center (GCC) in Chennai. The new center will deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai location, which offers a full stack of capabilities to fuel innovation and act as a catalyst for customer success.

The new center is located at Nagar Road, Yerawada, Pune, and TransUnion plans to hire diverse talent with expertise in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing, intelligent automation, etc.

“The investment in this new center will help us harness the best talent pool available to enable a wide range of technology and business operations for the global enterprise,” said Debasis Panda, Vice President, Operations, TransUnion. “The Pune center is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability center in South Africa.”

In 2018, TransUnion set up its first global capability center in Chennai. From a pilot team of 20 associates, it has grown to more than 900 associates. In 2020, the Chennai capability center has been certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute as “India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces”, “India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women”, and “India’s Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM”.

“The success of the center in Chennai helped pave the way for the additional investment in other markets,” said Eric Hess, Executive Vice President for Global Operations, TransUnion. “GCCs are a foundational investment that will foster development of new capabilities, enable innovation and deliver value for the organization. TransUnion’s vision is to establish and implement a global operating model with an optimized location footprint, centralized functions and talent pools to achieve global scalability as well as market-level differentiation.”

Congratulating TransUnion on the new center launch, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said: “This is a welcome move from TransUnion during the pandemic era. The expansion of its global capability center in Chennai to Pune will immensely benefit the organisation and enable it to further leverage talent, develop new capabilities and foster innovation. India continues to be a preferred hub for global capability centers because of its very favorable ecosystem. Access to an exceptional talent pool with domain expertise and in-demand technology skills is the primary reason we are witnessing accelerated growth in the number of GCCs coming to our great country.”

Standing up global capability centers across multiple continents allows TransUnion to take advantage of time zones, expand language coverage and leverage talent globally. The GCCs strengthen TransUnion’s operational resilience and enhance the global operating model through an ‘always-on’ workforce leading TransUnion to become a destination for top talent.

