Trend Micro appoints Vijendra Katiyar as country manager, India and SAARC

Read Article

Trend Micro Incorporated, a cybersecurity company has announced the appointment of Vijendra Katiyar as the country manager for India and SAARC. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Based in Mumbai, Vijendra Katiyar will be leading Trend Micro’s India and SAARC operations, focusing on steering customer and business growth and increasing the company’s overall market share across India. His remit will also include strengthening engagement with channel partners to help deepen customer engagement and success.

Commenting on the appointment, Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “India is an important strategic market for us, and we are excited for Vijendra to take on this new leadership role. His proven capability of leading high performance teams, astute business acumen, and deep expertise in cybersecurity is extremely valued, particularly as customers look to Trend Micro to help them navigate through newer and more advanced cyber threats during these challenging times. With cybersecurity continuously evolving and becoming more complex, our offerings to customers have never been more integral in ensuring business continuity with faster and better automated protection catering to all workloads.”

Speaking about his new role, Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India and SAARC, Trend Micro said, “We have experienced significant growth in the past year and I look forward to build on this momentum to lead Trend Micro through the next phase of growth. With strong tailwinds supporting our business and growth levers in place, I am confident that we are well placed to meet the demands and challenges in cyber security and helping enterprises in securing their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working more closely with our customers, channel partners and other key stakeholders to build stronger collaborations, build synergies and scale business.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]