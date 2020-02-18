Trend Micro expanded partner program for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Read Article

Trend Micro has announced that it is launching a newly expanded and enhanced channel partner program in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA). Underpinning the program are several key initiatives designed to help channel partners generate more margins, capture new revenue streams, and drive tighter alignment with Trend Micro in the field by taking a customer-centric approach.

“Our channel-first business model has reaped immense success over the years, cementing Trend Micro’s channel leadership position in the industry. After 30 years in this business, we continue to stay true to our unfaltering commitment of making our partners successful and achieving growth together. With the AMEA channel program, we aim to reward performing partners with extended benefits, and the right tools to create and close more business opportunities,” said Dhanya Thakkar, senior vice president, Trend Micro, AMEA.

The major enhancements include:

Higher profitability and margins: Streamlined discount structures based on deal registration; sales and marketing incentives across all partner tiers and distributors; and new rebate schemes for gold and platinum partners

Customer-centric approach: Highly-subsidized and strategically-curated not-for-sale (NFR) packages of Trend Micro’s solutions for partners to better address real-world customer cybersecurity pain points

Cybersecurity talent development: Complimentary training series delivered through the TRENDs Campus – Trend Micro’s new channel sales and technical enablement initiative designed to educate partners in the latest cybersecurity knowledge and trends, Trend Micro’s industry-leading solutions, and the art of opportunity discovery

Tighter collaboration: A set of enhanced business tools, including a refreshed partner portal, a new mobile app, and a business analytics dashboard, to drive joint field activities

Channel partners in AMEA can get in touch with their local Trend Micro channel account managers to receive more information on how to maximise the new program and drive more business together.