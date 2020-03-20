Trend Micro named a leader in Enterprise Detection and Response by Forrester

Read Article

Trend Micro has been recognized as a “leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection and Response, Q1 2020.

In their 14-criteria evaluation of enterprise detection and response (EDR) providers, Forrester evaluated 12 security vendors in three distinct areas: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Trend Micro earned the highest possible score in the “endpoint telemetry” and “security analytics” criteria (under the current offering category), the “product vision” and “performance” criteria (under the strategy category) and “enterprise clients” and “product line revenue” criteria (under the market presence category).

According to a Ponemon Institute study, 68% of organizations were victims of endpoint attacks in 2019 and the average cost per endpoint breach increased to $9 million. Threat actors continue to evolve as technology evolves and there is a clear need for improved protection against cyberthreats. This protection requires solutions that can extend detection and response capabilities to additional security layers in order to offer greater visibility of suspicious activity.

For example, with phishing being the single most effective way for an adversary to target an organization, Trend Micro has integrated detection and response across endpoints and email to produce more insightful investigations. With the leading attack source covered, analysts can trace a root cause analysis back to email to identify all impacted parties, contain the threat, and stop the spread.

Trend Micro goes beyond endpoint by implementing cross-layer detection and response (XDR) across endpoint, email, cloud workloads and network to remove constraints on enterprise security teams and offer a consolidated view of attack paths across security layers. As a result, Trend Micro’s EDR capabilities are part of a more robust Trend Micro XDR platform offering.

“Our XDR solution enables visibility and analysis that is otherwise difficult or impossible to achieve,” said Steve Quane, executive vice president, Trend Micro. “We believe that this recognition as a leader in EDR emphasizes the importance of simplifying and accelerating threat detection and response, the benefits of our XDR offering and our vision to provide our customers with the most complete solution.”