Trend Micro open-sources AI model to advance agentic cybersecurity

Trend Micro has open-sourced Trend Cybertron 1, an AI model and agent framework designed to power autonomous cybersecurity. Built on Llama 3.1 and optimized with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, Cybertron 1 delivers real-time, AI-driven threat detection at scale—free for organizations and researchers.

AI-Powered Cybersecurity: Predict, Adapt, Respond

“The strength of Trend Cybertron lies in its ability to continuously learn from high-quality threat data,” said Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “With NVIDIA’s AI expertise, we’re shifting security from reactive to proactive, predicting and preventing threats like never before.”

As cyber threats intensify, organizations face alert fatigue and fragmented security tools. Trend Cybertron, powered by NVIDIA AI, introduces intelligent security agents capable of analyzing threats, prioritizing risks, and automating responses in real-time.

Key Benefits

Enhanced Security: Accurately anticipates cyber risks.

Accurately anticipates cyber risks. Reduced Alert Fatigue: Automates prioritization for SecOps teams .

Automates prioritization for . Efficient Threat Response: Bridges cybersecurity skill gaps with actionable insights .

Bridges with . Stronger AI Security: Uses real-time threat intelligence from 250M+ sensors.

Scaling AI Cybersecurity for the Future

Trend Micro’s agentic AI strategy, built on NVIDIA AI software, enhances risk assessment, automated remediation, and cybersecurity automation. The company is developing a 70-billion-parameter version to combat future cyber threats.

By integrating open-source AI with agentic automation, Trend Micro and NVIDIA are redefining cybersecurity, empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving threats.