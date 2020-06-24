Trend Micro protects Cybage Software against security vulnerabilities

Read Article

Trend Micro is providing its security solutions to Cybage Software, a global technology engineering services organization. Trend Micro Deep Security, which is implemented across 100 servers of the company, enables comprehensive protection for on-premises data centers, and prevents the spread of viruses, spyware and other threats to various internal and external endpoints. The solution currently supports over 1,500 kernels of Linux at Cybage Software, making processes faster and more efficient.

Securing their Linux-based servers from hosting infected files was a major priority for Cybage Software. They needed a solution that could provide end-to-end coverage for all of their Linux servers and Trend Micro was able to give adequate support. With Trend Micro Deep Security, they have been able to prevent unauthorized software changes, and stop the execution of unknown and unwanted applications. The solution also integrates well with existing applications.

As a large organization, Cybage Software had adopted a multi-vendor approach to their IT environment and had a number of stand-alone IT solutions. Trend Micro seamlessly manages to keep operations from all these vendors running smoothly. The console comes with a completely customizable dashboard that allows us to closely monitor the status of each layer of security—anti-malware, web reputation, firewall, integrity monitoring, and intrusion prevention—in a single pane of glass.

“With virtual patching, we have been able to take a systematic approach to patching, scheduling it as needed and when it’s most suitable for us, rather than rushing to find a solution under the threat of an attack. Trend Micro offered exhaustive coverage and comprehensive protection, making it the product of choice. Deep Security helped eliminate the operational pains and downtime of emergency patching, and reduce the risk of breach disclosure costs. Also, Trend Micro team was always available on hand to provide support and guidance, and the solution itself was easy to use,” said Satish Kharat, Head of Information Systems and Security, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Vijendra Katiyar, Director – Enterprise Business, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said “Cybage Software was looking for a solution that could not only defend against vulnerabilities of servers but also support heterogeneous environment i.e. Linux and windows. Trend Micro simplified their security operations through Deep Security, which offers a consolidated security controls like next generation anti-malware capabilities, application control, log monitoring and virtual patching which helps in addressing known and unknown vulnerabilities. By applying automated virtual patches to servers and applications, it shields servers until an actual patch is applied.”

Trend Micro has proposed that Cybage Software evaluate the endpoint security solution -Trend Micro Apex One, to eliminate security gaps and stop threats across the entire organization. Apex One will help leverage a blend of cross-generational threat techniques to provide protection against all types of threats. This will further strengthen endpoints’ security posture of Cybage Software by using a host-based intrusion prevention system that would provide real-time visibility into activities on their servers.

