TTK Prestige, MoEngage partner to unify customer data and drive omnichannel growth

TTK Prestige has partnered with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, to strengthen its digital transformation journey. The collaboration will help TTK Prestige unify customer data across online and offline touchpoints and create hyper-personalized experiences that foster loyalty and long-term growth.

With a 75-year legacy in Indian households, TTK Prestige continues to evolve with changing consumer behavior. As the brand expands beyond cookware into newer categories, its focus has shifted toward understanding and engaging a younger, digitally connected audience. By deploying MoEngage’s Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), TTK Prestige aims to build a 360-degree view of every customer and craft seamless journeys across channels such as email, WhatsApp, SMS, and web.

“For 75 years, our brand has been built on trust and a deep understanding of the Indian household. To carry this legacy forward, we must innovate how we connect with our customers in the digital age,” said Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), TTK Prestige. “Our goal is to understand the entire customer lifecycle—from their first in-store purchase to their online exploration of our new products. MoEngage’s unified platform will enable us to bridge that gap, increase repeat purchases, and deepen customer relationships.”

Advertisement

The decision to onboard MoEngage stems from its proven expertise in helping consumer brands unify fragmented data and create intelligent engagement strategies. The platform’s single-view architecture allows TTK Prestige to consolidate information from CRM, retail systems, websites, and offline databases, enabling a consistent, data-driven approach to customer interaction.

A key highlight of the partnership is web personalization—a feature that allows the brand to deliver dynamic, relevant product recommendations based on browsing behavior and purchase history. For instance, a customer purchasing a pressure cooker in-store could receive an email highlighting compatible cookware sets, while someone browsing chimneys online might be offered a limited-time exchange deal via SMS.

“TTK Prestige is an iconic Indian brand synonymous with quality and innovation,” said Narasimha Rao, General Manager at MoEngage. “We are proud to partner with them as they accelerate their digital-first journey. Our goal is to help them translate their decades-long customer trust into personalized, contextual experiences that resonate across every channel. With unified data and automation, we’re confident this partnership will drive measurable business impact.”

The implementation of MoEngage’s CDEP marks a significant milestone in TTK Prestige’s shift toward a connected customer ecosystem. The unified platform will help the brand track customer journeys in real time, identify high-value segments, and execute targeted campaigns for product cross-selling and up-selling.

Beyond engagement, TTK Prestige plans to leverage MoEngage’s Open Analytics to gain deeper insights into customer preferences and behaviors. This will empower its marketing teams to make more informed, data-backed decisions—optimizing campaign performance and enhancing customer lifetime value over time.

This digital push comes at a time when India’s appliance industry is witnessing an acceleration in omnichannel commerce. Consumers are increasingly blending in-store visits with digital research and online shopping. For a heritage brand like TTK Prestige, the ability to maintain consistent, personalized communication across these journeys is critical.

Through this collaboration, TTK Prestige not only strengthens its digital backbone but also sets the stage for a new era of data-driven, customer-centric growth—one that preserves its legacy while embracing the expectations of a modern, tech-savvy audience.