TV player Vu enters video conferencing segment

After being the market leader in premium 4K televisions, The Vu Group extends its expertise into changing customers’ workstyles with its new video conferencing offering.

As part of its strategy, The Vu Group will focus on delivering new age technology to both, consumer lifestyle and business products. This is in keeping with the company’s values of being pioneers in the industry, always looking to do the next new thing, and staying dedicated to quality and innovation.

Vu also announces its offering for this new space – an all-encompassing, audio-video collaborative solution, Meeting by Vu. This system promises to make virtual meetings more realistic and lifelike, and offers the best of both worlds – the quality of traditional room-based solutions, and the ease of use and the flexibility of using video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and any other video conferencing software that runs on Windows 10.

Meeting by Vu provides business professionals with an efficient and platform-agnostic experience. It also packs in class-leading features that promise to solve technical and ergonomic issues like laptop fatigue as well as incorporating multiple people into a meeting.

Meeting by Vu is a one-stop solution providing everything that is needed for business-grade video conferencing. The product line-up combines large intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs, and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system – all in a single package.

Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team, and Conference. The Executive Edition is appropriate for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home. The Team Edition is better suited for groups of 4-6 people, as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame. The Conference Edition is ideal for larger rooms and bigger teams, as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions.

“Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics, and audio-video technologies. We are also committed to human centric innovations and being pioneers in the field. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future,” says Devita Saraf, Chairman, and CEO of The Vu Group.

