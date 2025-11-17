TVS Electronics launches Blaze Laser Printer Series A

TVS Electronics announced the launch of TVSE Blaze. The company claims that Blaze is set to redefine workplace printing with its high speed, smart connectivity, and cost efficiency enabled by a refillable toner system, backed by a dual C-feed channel with precision rollers that prevent paper jams and deliver crisp, clean prints.

The TVSE Blaze series has been created to suit both office and home requirements . The printer ensures fast printing and is extremely cost-friendly. Blaze keeps pace with busy workplaces by printing 26–30 pages per minute, connecting easily through wireless and mobile apps, and offering all-in-one models that take care of print, scan, and copy in one compact device. Its refillable toner system helps teams cut printing costs, while the rugged build ensures it can handle up to 60,000-page monthly duty cycle without slowing down—because work shouldn’t stop for a printer.

The TVSE Blaze series includes a range of models tailored for different workplace needs.

Advertisement

Blaze SN – 26NW – 26 PPM single-function printer with Wi-Fi.

Blaze MN – 26NW – 26 PPM multifunction printer (Print/Scan/Copy) with Wi-Fi and network support.

Blaze SD – 30NW – 30 PPM single-function printer with automatic duplexing.

Blaze MD – 30NW – 30 PPM multifunction printer with duplex and wireless connectivity.

Blaze MD -30ANW – 30 PPM multifunction printer with ADF and duplex for high-volume tasks.

Blaze is built for the people and sectors that keep India moving forward. Whether it’s SMEs chasing growth, teachers and students in classrooms, doctors and hospitals caring for patients, lawyers preparing case files, government offices serving citizens, hotels welcoming guests, banks handling transactions, logistics teams keeping goods moving, or retailers meeting customer demands—Blaze is right there with them. By blending speed, durability, cost efficiency and smart connectivity, it becomes more than just a printer—it’s a reliable partner that helps every sector focus on what truly matters: getting the job done.

India’s office printing market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 2.55 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.57%, driven by SMEs, educational institutions, government agencies, and growing remote work trends (Source: IMARC Group).

Mr. C. Balaji, Vice President – Chief Revenue Officer, Products & Solutions Group at TVS Electronics, added: “We have developed Blaze based on extensive feedback from customers nationwide, addressing issues like speed, cost, and service accessibility. The final product is a compact, affordable, and reliable printer built specifically for India’s unique workspace needs. TVSE Blaze enables businesses to reduce printing expenses by up to 30% annually and offers a significant ‘Made-in-India’ advantage with a vast service network covering 19,000 + pin codes across 90% districts in India.”