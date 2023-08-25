Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia

Uber, India’s leading ridesharing app, has announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia.

Arnab joins Uber with over 17 years of experience across the technology and financial services sectors. Arnab’s professional journey includes building the India operations for Coinbase and leading India fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers). Arnab has previously served as Program Director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID contact tracing app. Arnab has also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. Arnab is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charter holder.

Commenting on the appointment, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to have Arnab join our leadership team to strengthen Uber’s presence and ensure Uber’s ongoing success in India and South Asia. He has a strong track record of working across the financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities.”

“I am excited to join Uber, which has transformed the way people move while creating earning opportunities for millions of people in India and across the region. India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company’s growth ambitions in this important region.” said Arnab Kumar, Director, of Business Development, Uber India and South Asia

Arnab’s appointment comes as the company completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options. With a partnership approach to different stakeholders in the value chain like EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers and government bodies, Uber has been at the forefront of EV transition in India. Earlier this year, in the largest EV commitment yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform.