Uber Partners with Refex Green Mobility to Deploy 1,000 EVs Across India by 2026

National, March 11, 2025: In a significant step toward sustainable transportation, Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Refex Green Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across key Indian cities by 2026. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Uber’s journey toward a cleaner, emission-free future, aligning with its global commitment to 100% zero-emission rides by 2040.

The new fleet of electric four-wheelers will be introduced in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, expanding the availability of green mobility solutions for riders who prefer environmentally friendly transportation.

Strengthening India’s EV Ecosystem

The partnership with Refex Green Mobility, a subsidiary of Refex Industries Limited, further reinforces Uber’s commitment to accelerating EV adoption. Operating under the brand Refex eVeelz, the company already manages 1,300 company-owned EVs, catering to both B2B and B2C customers. The deployment of Uber’s expanded EV fleet will play a key role in supporting India’s broader sustainability and carbon reduction goals.

Aditya Kapoor, Head of Supply and Electrification, Uber India & South Asia, emphasized Uber’s vision for sustainable mobility:

“Uber is committed to accelerating the shift to zero-emission mobility in India, and this partnership with Refex eVeelz is a significant step in that direction. It strengthens our efforts to electrify urban transportation, bringing more electric ride options to riders across many new cities in India. We remain focused on removing barriers to EV adoption and driving the transition to a greener future through partnerships that will build a sustainable future for all.”

Refex Green Mobility echoed the sentiment, highlighting the shared vision of a cleaner, more sustainable transport ecosystem.

Sachin Navtosh Jha, Chief of Staff, Refex Group, stated:

“As a company committed to driving the transition towards sustainable mobility, we are proud to partner with Uber to deliver electric solutions to more cities in India. This collaboration, in addition to our currently existing B2B as well as B2C operations with nearly 1,300 company-owned 4-wheeler EVs, will help us contribute to reducing urban carbon emissions and will also play a key role in achieving India’s broader sustainability goals.”

Expanding Green Mobility with Uber Green

Uber has been actively expanding its EV-first initiatives, recently launching Uber Green across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The feature allows riders to request an all-electric, zero tailpipe emissions vehicle directly from the app, providing a seamless, on-demand EV experience. Uber Green is already the most widely available low-emission ride-hailing option worldwide, spanning over 100 cities across 15 countries.

Shaping the Future of Urban Mobility

With this strategic collaboration, Uber and Refex eVeelz are paving the way for an electrified transportation ecosystem in India. By increasing EV adoption, reducing carbon footprints, and making green rides more accessible, the two companies are playing a crucial role in shaping India’s sustainable mobility future.

As India moves toward a cleaner, more efficient urban transport network, partnerships like these will be instrumental in accelerating the country’s EV transformation—one ride at a time.