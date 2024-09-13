Uber runs on Oracle cloud infrastructure

Uber, the largest on-demand mobility and delivery platform in the world, relies on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help support the rapid growth and more than one million trips that Uber powers every hour. Uber has modernised its application tier and AI infrastructure and migrated much of its operational big data and streaming stack to OCI to help it drive profitable growth, deliver new products to market, and accelerate innovation.

To help transition its core infrastructure to the cloud, Uber selected Oracle in 2023 and since then has begun migrating thousands of microservices, multiple data storage platforms, and dozens of AI models to OCI.

“As we continue to grow and enter new markets, we need the flexibility to leverage a wide range of cloud services to help ensure we’re providing the best possible customer experience,” said Kamran Zargahi, senior director, Tech Strategy and Cloud Engineering, Uber. “Collaborating with Oracle has allowed us to innovate faster while managing our infrastructure costs. With OCI, our products can run on best-of-breed infrastructure that is designed to support multicloud environments and can scale to support profitable growth.”

Uber has achieved impressive scale, automation, and efficiency by migrating its application trip-serving requests to OCI Compute with AMD and converting a considerable portion of its stateless workloads to run on OCI Compute with Ampere Arm. To further enhance the performance of its AI workloads and optimise cost, throughput, and latency for its AI services, Uber leverages OCI AI infrastructure to help power the inferencing of dozens of AI models. Finally, Uber migrated a portion of its big data Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) environment, one of the largest in the industry, and re-platformed its storage layer to OCI Object Storage. As a result, Uber has the flexibility to scale storage to nearly unlimited capacity with extremely high durability.

“Uber is a prime example of a forward-thinking organisation that embraces multicloud partnerships to deliver valuable services to its customers,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “We look forward to evolving our cloud partnership with Uber as they continue their rapid growth.”