Udemy and Emtrain Partner to Provide One-Stop Shop for Compliance Excellence and Workplace Culture Training Amid Rising Regulatory Pressure

Udemy announced a strategic partnership with Emtrain, a leading provider of skills-based compliance training. The partnership will provide Udemy Business enterprise customers access to Emtrain’s extensive compliance and workplace culture training content as part of the Udemy Business learning ecosystem, creating a robust workforce enablement solution. In turn, Emtrain will work with Udemy leaders on existing opportunities where a consolidated skills-based approach to learning is required.

Through this partnership, organisations will be able to develop critical compliance and workplace culture skills such as data privacy, anti-harassment, and AI governance through content by Emtrain on Udemy’s AI-powered platform. This can help organisations improve employee performance by enabling skills mastery through labs and role play experiences, and validating those skills through assessments and certifications.

“Through this collaboration with Emtrain, Udemy is expanding its offerings into the multibillion-dollar global corporate compliance training market,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy. “Demand continues to increase as organisations face rising regulatory complexity, evolving data privacy and cybersecurity requirements, and a shift from static content to dynamic, AI-enabled learning experiences. Consolidating training partners while building business-critical skills is top of mind for global organisations as we head into 2026. Our partnership with Emtrain makes it easier for employees to change behaviors, develop vital skills seamlessly in the flow of work, and drive measurable outcomes, positioning Udemy as the preferred training partner to help customers optimise learning spend.”

According to Emtrain’s annual workplace culture report, compliance training has cut unhealthy behaviors by 25% and strengthened adherence to cybersecurity and regulatory protocols. Still, 7% of employees perceive gaps in leadership structures, highlighting opportunities to further refine compliance frameworks and boost organisational resilience. As organisations face increasing regulatory scrutiny, addressing these gaps has become more critical to ensure long-term success and mitigate potential risks.

“With new tools rolling out faster than ever, global compliance training demands are skyrocketing,” said Janine Yancey, CEO of Emtrain. “Harassment and discrimination claims at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have increased by 47%, and AI will only accelerate these challenges. Legally sound, best-practice compliance programs that improve both people and business skills will be essential moving forward. Businesses are eager to have a single partner for skills development and insights, and we are excited to collaborate with Udemy to meet this need.”