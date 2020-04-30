UiPath appoints Thomas Hansen to lead worldwide sales

Read Article

Extensive experience in managing and growing global teams will help UiPath accelerate go-to-market strategy worldwide

UiPath, the leader in enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has announced that Thomas Hansen is joining the Company’s executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. A former global executive at VMware and Microsoft that brings 25+ years of enterprise software leadership, Hansen will direct UiPath’s global go-to-market strategy and execution, and guide worldwide sales, services, and other go-to-market operations to meet and exceed growth objectives.

Hansen brings a breadth of experience to this role having worked in both large and growth stage companies. He joins UiPath most recently from VMware Carbon Black, a unit created in 2019 through VMware’s acquisition of then NASDAQ listed Carbon Black Inc. where Hansen was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President from 2017.

Prior to joining Carbon Black, Hansen worked as Dropbox’s global vice president of revenue from 2015 to 2017 and played a key role in making the company the fastest SaaS company to reach $1B in revenue, according to IDC. During his tenure, he led the company’s significant growth with a global, multi-channel go-to-market strategy.

At Microsoft from 2001 until 2015, Hansen most recently served as the worldwide vice president of the SMB organization at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, WA, where he was responsible for a global team of sales, marketing, and partner management professionals and led a multi-billion dollar, fast-growing business. While at Microsoft, Hansen’s team recruited and built one of the world’s largest cloud ecosystem of partners.

“Over the past few years, we’ve built a world-class sales organization that works hand-in-hand with our dedicated customer success and support teams,” said Daniel Dines, Co-Founder and CEO. “As CRO, Thomas will oversee and further align the operations of these great teams and identify new opportunities and partnerships to augment our growth. His extensive experience and proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will be a strong addition to the team.”

Born, raised, and educated in Denmark, Hansen has also lived in South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey. He holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark. He has also served on the global board of Enablis, a non-profit organization that empowers entrepreneurs in Africa, and continues to serve as a board member and advisor for several cloud companies.

“I’ve followed UiPath’s rapid success for the past several years. As one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history, one thing has always been clear: UiPath thrives on a growth mindset,” said Hansen. “I’m thrilled to join the team that is the leader squarely focused on owning the RPA category and delivering on the enormous potential of hyperautomation.”

