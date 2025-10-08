UiPath expands platform to accelerate AI transformation

UiPath has announced an expanded set of offerings for its UiPath Platform for agentic automation and orchestration. This combination of pre-built solutions, new orchestration capabilities, and tools for building and testing agents enables organizations to deploy rapid agentic automation with built-in security and governance, accelerating efficiency, reducing costs, and driving ROI from AI transformation efforts.

Many organizations still struggle to identify the right use cases and build agents to transform processes into repeatable, long-running automated workflows. Connecting data across multiple systems adds complexity, often delaying progress and ROI from agentic-driven transformations.

With the launch of the UiPath Platform™ earlier this year, UiPath created a pathway to jumpstart agentic automation. Now the platform is expanded with pre-built solutions, orchestration and process excellence capabilities, document processing, agent-building and testing tools, and governance features to help enterprises accelerate ROI from their agentic transformation efforts.

Orchestrating the Enterprise with UiPath Maestro

Integrated capabilities in UiPath Maestro deliver end-to-end orchestration, empowering business users to drive excellence across industries. Maestro Case Management provides pre-built orchestration for Claims, Loans, Disputes, and Investigations, enabling seamless modeling, management, and optimization of high-priority cases. Maestro Process Apps give real-time visibility and actionable insights to proactively improve operations.

Faster Time-to-Value with Purpose-Built UiPath Solutions

UiPath Solutions combine agents, workflow automation, and orchestration to simplify agentic automation for industries or targeted workflows. Available solutions include end-to-end processes in financial services, healthcare, customer service, and retail, alongside pre-built workflows for financial crime compliance and know your customer. Enterprises can accelerate value realization and time-to-value, especially for large-scale, repeatable processes.

Studio – One Place for Easy Agent and Automation Development

UiPath Agents offer new options for building and integrating agents across low-code, conversational, and pro-code development. AI Agent Builder provides a visual canvas for debugging, automatic optimization, and reusable templates for faster deployment. Conversational Agents now extend into Teams, Slack, and Copilot, with support for voice, desktop triggers, and human hand-offs. Coded Agents include MCP plug-in support, Labs Sandbox for experimentation, and Studio Web integration.

UiPath Screenplay and API Workflows simplify building automations using natural language and end-to-end API workflows. Blending RPA, API, large language models, and large action models, these tools reduce barriers and the time and cost of agent and automation development.

Access Data Easily and Securely Across the Enterprise

IXP agentic document processing enhancements optimize data and document-driven workflows securely. Advanced data extraction, validation, and agentic looping enable scaling of complex tables, pages, and fields. Autopilot for schema creation, Extraction Agents, and Validation Agents reduce manual effort and deliver high accuracy, integrating seamlessly with UiPath Agents and Solutions to accelerate time-to-value.

Accelerate Testing, at Scale

UiPath Test Cloud accelerates and scales testing across the software development cycle. Performance testing simulates real-world user traffic to assess application performance, identify bottlenecks, and ensure system stability and responsiveness. Test Cloud also offers Studio Web for software testing, self-healing test automation, autonomous testing, and AI-driven Autopilot in Test Manager, delivering an end-to-end solution for agentic testing.

Enterprise-Class Governance and Trust

New AI security and compliance features provide organizations confidence to deploy and manage agentic automation with enterprise-grade oversight. Expanded capabilities include agent guardrails for controlled agency, sensitive data protection, and content moderation for real-time PII masking. Unified Audit 2.0 streamlines compliance, accelerates investigations, and integrates audit logs for automations, agents, and governance events into existing workflows.

“Managing a global workforce with thousands of partners presents unique challenges as everyone operates differently according to industry, geography, and technology stack,” said Paul Kistner, Global Head of Business Transformation, Allegis Global Solutions. “UiPath is more than a vendor—they are a true partner in co-innovation and transformation. With AI agents, robots, and humans working together, we are reimagining how our business works and how our services will be delivered.”

“AI adoption is on the rise, but tangible benefits are elusive due to lack of clear ROI, disconnected processes, tools, data, and AI agent sprawl,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer, UiPath. “AI transformation leaders want one platform to manage it all. Our expanded platform lets them build agents, drive automation across common use cases, and orchestrate processes end-to-end with security and compliance, helping enterprises achieve agility, efficiency, and accelerated ROI from agentic AI investment.”