UiPath named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unstructured Intelligent Document Processing Software 2024 Vendor Assessment

UiPath recently announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unstructured Intelligent Document Processing Software 2024 Vendor Assessment. The inaugural report examines AI technologies within the UiPath Business Automation Platform such as Document Understanding, Communications Mining, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) optical character recognition (OCR), computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning to classify and extract information from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents.

According to the report, “UiPath views GenAI and LLMs as a critical technology tool and it is increasingly integrating them throughout all phases of its IDP, communications mining, and automation portfolios. It provides a range of GenAI tooling, provider, and model choices to enable customers and partners to build or leverage out-of-the-box GenAI models for a given use case and/or process flows. Further, UiPath continues to prioritise and deploy enterprise-grade security, privacy, access, context grounding, and control features to ensure that GenAI models and services can be safely and securely utilised in support of mission-critical use cases.”

The report also states: “UiPath’s multimodal AI focus provides it with the strategic vantage point to continually drive new methods and approaches to maximise the value of traditional (i.e., predictive AI) and GenAI for unstructured IDP.”

Unstructured document processing is part of many business processes across enterprises – this capability supports needs such as customer relationship management, compliance, bill of ladling, contractual reviews, email triage, and many more. With GenAI and LLMs integrated within UiPath IDP, it can automate document understanding and communications mining at scale and maximise business outcomes.

Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath, said, “Generative LLMs that are specialised for certain tasks enable enterprise automation at scale. Specialised LLMs in IDP deliver lower error rates, improved performance, and accelerated time to value effectively transform unstructured and semi-structured documents and communications into valuable digitised data that can be used in automated processes. This significantly increases an organisation’s operational efficiency. I believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Unstructured IDP validates our commitment to innovating in this category because of our focus on performance, broad capabilities, and compliance.”

The UiPath Platform brings the benefits of GenAI and Specialised AI through automation to every facet of every enterprise. Specialised AI is trained using an organisation’s data and optimised for its specific needs, resulting in more accurate and tailored solutions. GenAI can be leveraged to extract unstructured data and to accelerate time to value for IDP deployments—significantly decreasing the model training time.

UiPath AI capabilities within IDP include: