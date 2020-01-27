UiPath partners with over 150 Academic Institutions in India to Empower Students with Future-ready Skills

UiPath, the R obotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has announced that it has partnered with more than 150 universities and colleges in India over the last year, as part of their Academic Alliance Program. The program, aimed at creating an inclusive workforce who are fluent in automation technologies and empowered to meet the ever-increasing demand for RPA labour, has already trained more than 20,000 students and professionals in the country. UiPath has partnered with various leading academic and skilling partners like ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur, ASAP Kerala, PSG College of Technology, SRM University, Amity University, Bennett University, RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering among others

Today, enterprises want to exploit the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution along with emerging technologies to significantly increase their prospects of growth, stability and security. With this, the future of work will become unpredictable and technology will continue to transform the role humans play in the workforce, creating a constant need to adapt and upskill. According to LinkedIn, in 2020, India will witness a surge in the demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI and RPA, making it imperative to prepare a workforce ready for these evolutionary job roles. With the same goal, UiPath aims to upskill students at the collegiate level and reskill people to fully harness the available growth opportunities in India.

“The rapidly growing automation ecosystem has significantly amplified the need to expedite the pace of readying a workforce for the future of automation. In India, with the emerging youth population, it is imperative to build a future-ready workforce to support the fourth industrial revolution. In line with the Government’s Skill India and Digital India mission, along with the World Economic Forum’s prediction of reskilling half the workers in the country by 2022, we at UiPath, are providing learning opportunities at the collegiate level for students to start early and build an acumen for technology to further the vision of an automated India,” said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath, India & SAARC.

Alok Shrivastava, Vice President, UiPath Learning – Industry Enablement said, “Through our academic alliance program, we strive to democratize RPA and make it easily accessible to students and professionals for them to further their career. We believe investing in reskilling and upskilling is not only an immediate business priority, but also a personal commitment. And, we strive to support them in this area.”

UiPath Academic Alliance program offers various ready-to-teach Robotic Process Automation (RPA) curriculums that help prepare students for the job roles of the future. In addition to that, UiPath provides educators with courseware, additional learning aids, enablement workshops and periodic refresher sessions. The Academic edition of UiPath licensed software complements the course work to provide students hands on experience in solving real world projects. Apart from an enhanced learning experience, students can avail academic discounts on UiPath certification exams as well.

Prof. P B Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Amity University – Gurugram said, “We experienced an explosive demand for Robotics, AI and Machine Learning equipped talent from companies and an equally strong demand from students for a curriculum on RPA. The students recognize the potential and the need to upskill themselves to remain relevant in the industry. And, we are pleased that with the support of UiPath we can aid them in their learning journey, giving them a head start in their careers.”

To encourage learning new skills, many academic institutions have committed to offer academic credit to students on completing the UiPath’s RPA Design and Development course. Early adopters of the program include institutions offering engineering, management, vocational and skill development courses.