UiPath positioned as the highest-designated leader in the Everest Group intelligent automation platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 

UiPath announced that it has been positioned the highest in the Leader category in the inaugural Everest Group Intelligent Automation Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024.

UiPath enables businesses to understand, optimise, and automate complex processes end-to-end, unlocking new levels of growth, efficiency, and innovation at lower cost and less risk. It combines leading UI and API-based automation with state-of-the-art AI for tasks like intelligent document processing (IDP), process discovery, and orchestration. The platform offers many features, including ease of integration with other ecosystems, access control, and enterprise-grade security and governance. The UiPath Platform is also accelerating a shift toward a new era of automation—agentic automation—by combining AI, automation, and orchestration, which gives agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight. The combination of robots and agents extends the scope and impact of automation. Agents can complete critical business processes and tasks that were not previously possible to automate due to their ability to act independently and make dynamic decisions.

“UiPath has been positioned the highest in the Leader category due to its strong vision, continuous investments in product innovation and capability expansion, and increased market share,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “UiPath has seen strong YoY growth, focus on customer success and enablement, and continuous investments in M&As and strategic alliances for enabling a holistic intelligent automation solution, are some of the key factors that contributed to its position.”

“Guided by our vision to become the leading platform for agentic automation, UiPath is continuing to deliver transformational outcomes and drive innovation for our customers by helping them solve their most complex workflows and brand-new scenarios.” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “I believe we earned our Leader position in the Everest Group Intelligent Automation Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 because UiPath is best positioned to drive this transformation by providing the flexibility, scalability, orchestration, and trust to support the agentic automation of end-to-end workflows”

Recent UiPath Platform capabilities include:

Agent builder: in private preview, Agent Builder allows users to build and customise agents, either from scratch or a prebuilt template in the UiPath Agent Catalog, that work in collaboration with robots and humans.

Autopilot for everyone: a cross-platform, conversational agent that helps employees enhance their productivity through customisable prompts, vast automation libraries, and leverages specialised AI models for specific tasks such as document processing and semantic copy-paste.

Autopilot for Testers: accelerates every aspect of software testing by leveraging GenAI to refine and improve requirements, generate step-by-step tests from those requirements, and uses those tests to create coded automations.

Autopilot for Developers: uses the power of GenAI and NLP in UiPath Studio to create workflows, generate expressions, and help build automations.

Autopilot for Apps: allows users to quickly and easily build forms through a simple natural language text prompt, a PDF, or an image.

AI Trust Layer: e nables the governance of GenAI features and agents across the UiPath platform, providing comprehensive management, reporting, and controls.

Context Grounding: a feature within the UiPath AI Trust Layer that enables customers to query and interact with business-specific data, grounding all GenAI prompts with the most relevant information to improve the accuracy and reliability of GenAI predictions.

UiPath DocPath and CommPath LLMs: provide improved data extraction by enabling out-of-the-box processing of any document or message, with increased accuracy, speed

Everest Group Intelligent Automation Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 is an industry assessment providing analysis and insights on intelligent automation platform vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. These findings—which are based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision, and product capabilities and support, innovation, and significant performance improvement—are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.