Understanding the Scenario of Cyberattacks on India

The recent surge in hacker activity in India comes in light of heightened geopolitical tensions at the nations’ border. International hacker groups are targeting crucial infrastructures of the country like power grid, transportation, defence, telecom, manufacturing plants, and pharma industries. Here are some comments on how India needs to work on its cyber infrastructure and assure that attacks will not be able to evade the country’s security system.

Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon India

“Cyberattacks are nothing new and have existed for decades now and India is no different as it is among the top 5 most targeted countries for Cyberattacks. With the awakening of COVID, hackers got a golden opportunity to make their entry known. Accordingly to security experts, India saw a rise in Cyber security attacks and breaches, this was more during the nationwide lockdown.

With India being subjugated to these cyberattacks speaks volumes about the vulnerable cyber landscape of our country. Launching cyberattacks is cheap, easy and effective. These attacks are meticulously planned and attempted. Modern hackers utilise thousands of different methods and techniques to access information, material and pretty much anything they can get their hands on – generally, these actions will have very negative results for the organisation being attacked – especially if the attack is successful and particularly if it is not even noticed. While the need of the hour is to enable crisis response on looming cyber threats, in the medium-term, cybersecurity professionals stand an opportunity to build trust through collaboration in the accelerated digital transformation that businesses will undergo.

It is already predicted that by 2020, cybercrime will increase for the worse. The cyberattack, especially in the form of ransomware, is inevitable. Any organisation that has sensitive data or is dependable on real-time computation will be targets of organized breaching. Even a negligible looking loophole in the systems and network can give in to ransomware. This usually leads to data breach that costs time, money, and damages an organisations reputation and can lead to fines. Majority of business will need to increase focus and resource capacity to deal with data, information and technical security.

Amongst the first few things that needs immediate attention on a security perspective is that people in the organisation must be trained to utilise and understand the digital assets. There must be the right control on every device and system that are connected.”

Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd (Titanium Partners – Dell Technologies)