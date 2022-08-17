Unified National Networks ties up with Juniper Networks to accelerate Brunei’s digital transformation journey

Juniper Networks announced that Unified National Networks (UNN), the Single Wholesale Network which holds all telecommunications infrastructure in Brunei, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure. With a refreshed experience-first network from Juniper, this partnership will bolster UNN’s efforts to create a modernized and efficient telecommunication backbone that will support the government’s five-year masterplan for transforming Brunei into a Smart Nation, which was first announced in 2020.

Home to one of the most connected populations in Asia Pacific with an internet penetration rate of 95%, Brunei, officially known as Brunei Darussalam, is also one of the wealthiest countries in the world. UNN was formed in 2019, when Brunei consolidated all existing networking infrastructure nationwide in a wholesale company and created retail service providers to fulfill its mission of unifying national networks and to create a modern and cost-effective digital platform that connects the entire country.

With digital transformation being a key strategic imperative of the government as it looks to build a future-ready society and to further fuel economic growth, UNN’s advancement is crucial to Brunei’s digital and economic success. The consolidation has allowed UNN to modernize and protect Brunei’s networking infrastructure, allowing them to better deliver highly resilient and quality services across the entire nation. To date, the organization has laid over 3,000km of fiber throughout the country, connecting over 93,000 homes and providing cellular service to approximately 90% of Brunei’s populated areas and connecting roads.

To meet the current and future connectivity needs of both consumers and businesses, UNN tapped on experience-first solutions from Juniper to modernize its core, provider edge and aggregation networks. The Juniper MX960 Universal Routing Platforms provides high scale, density and space efficiency for UNN’s 100-Gbps backbone and multi-service edge networks, while the Juniper ACX2200 Universal Metro Routers provide metro Ethernet and radio access network aggregation services.

The Juniper SRX5800 Services Gateways that are bolstered by advanced security features such as AppSecure and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), deliver next-generation firewall and Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT Service Gateway), providing UNN’s network with an additional security layer. With these networking upgrades, which are supported by Juniper’s Professional Services and Advanced Services, UNN can continue to provide high-quality network services and enhanced end-user experiences that support Brunei’s strategic vision of creating a dynamic and sustainable digital economy.

“The potential for Brunei is limitless. As the country moves towards becoming a Smart Nation, it is crucial that we constantly modernize our systems with industry-leading solutions that will help us provide reliable, secure and stable telecommunications services across Brunei. As our trusted partner, we are confident that Juniper Networks will continue to support us with the best international practices and innovations.”- Dr. Steffen Oehler, CEO, Unified National Networks

“Juniper Networks is honored to partner with UNN and support them in creating modern and cost-efficient digital platforms across Brunei. We are committed to supporting UNN’s role in bringing Brunei’s Smart Nation vision to life through our experience-first networking approach, which will deliver high-speed connectivity to accelerate the development and opportunities for its connected society.” – Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks