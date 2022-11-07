Union Bank of India appoints Rajnish Khare as Chief Digital Officer

Rajnish Khare has joined as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Union Bank of India. A digital banking leader with over 23 years of experience in Banking, building progressive & future shaping transformational experiences and capabilities for domestic & international Banks, he has been responsible for Digital Strategy, Technology, Transformation, Payments, Digital Channels, Innovation, Platforms, Ecosystem & Future ready initiatives.

He has successfully led executive leadership roles in his previous organizations as Head Digital Transformation in HDFC Bank, Chief Innovation Officer in Citibank, Head of Direct Banking & innovation in Standard Chartered Bank, Head Alternate Channels & Cross Sell in ICICI Bank and more such key roles where his focus was to build global digital assets to improve organizational business and accelerate growth.

He has won numerous awards internationally and in India – A few notable ones being: Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Leader of the Year by IDC Singapore, ICON of the year award by HDFC Bank MD, Golden Peacock Award for Innovation.

He mentors Fintechs and Start-ups across the Globe and is an International Speaker.