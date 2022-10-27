Uniphore joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, today announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Uniphore receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides participating ISVs with access to millions of active AWS customers globally.

“We are delighted to be accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program,” said Kennedy Pereira, VP, CCaaS Ecosystem, Global Alliances & Partnerships at Uniphore. “This is yet another proof of the value our technology brings to enterprises and our commitment to our customers. It’s also a testament of Uniphore being at the forefront of always delivering the most robust solutions through solid partnerships, like the one with the AWS Sales organization.”

Uniphore, whose conversational AI and automation products are used globally by enterprises in a range of industries, went through AWS’s comprehensive review process, including an extensive technical review of Uniphore’s platform and architecture as well as validation of Uniphore’s benefits for enterprise-level customers. AWS customers who deploy Uniphore can be confident in the platform’s integration with existing workloads and applications, supported by AWS.