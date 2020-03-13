Unistal appoints Rajesh Koul as National Sales Manager

Read Article

Unistal Systems has announced the appointment of Rajesh Koul as National Sales Manager, India. He will be based in Delhi. In his new role, Rajesh will be responsible for driving Unistal’s business operations across the country.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director at Unistal Systems, said of the appointment, “Rajesh’s rich industry experience makes him a natural fit for the current role and responsibilities. We are confident that Rajesh, with his strong track record of success in customer sales management along with maintaining healthy business relations with clients and channel partners, will play a key role in strengthening Unistal’s position in the market. His induction to Unistal will bring great value to the marketing and sales operations of the company.”

Rajesh is a seasoned industry veteran with experience of more than 20 years in the IT industry and has a strong track record in strategic planning, profit center management, business development, sales & marketing and channel management.

Rajesh joins the company from a senior management position at Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. Prior to that, he was employed as Product Development Manager at Zen Exim Pvt Ltd, and Regional Head for North India at K7 Computing Pvt Ltd. He has extensive experience working within the IT & Telecom industry in India.

“I am very excited to join the team of Unistal Systems. With my experience and knowledge, I look forward to use my extensive contacts across the market to forge new alliances, build relations with partners and take the company to newer heights,” said Rajesh Koul.