Unix hosts exclusive channel partner meet in Thailand

Unix recently hosted its Channel Partner Connect 2025 in Thailand, bringing together over 325 channel partners from across India. The event served as a platform to reflect on key milestones achieved in 2024, discuss industry trends, strengthen partnerships, and outline future business strategies

The gathering featured insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, offering channel partners key updates on market dynamics, product innovations, and business expansion plans. The event also recognised the contributions of partners and reinforced Unix’s commitment to fostering long-term collaborations. As part of the experience, attendees explored Thailand’s renowned attractions, including Coral Island, Gems Gallery, the Golden and Marble Buddha temples, and Safari World.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Imran Kagalwala, Co-founder of Unix, said, “Our channel partners are integral to making Unix products accessible to consumers across India. This event provided an opportunity to connect with them directly, exchange insights, and strengthen our collaboration in navigating the evolving market landscape. It is also our way of expressing gratitude for their continued support and trust in Unix.”

Unix has built a robust offline distribution network, comprising over 70 super stockists, 4,000 distributors, and a retail presence in 500 cities. With a significant share of its business coming from Tier II and Tier III cities, the company continues to expand its reach while introducing new initiatives to empower and support its partners.