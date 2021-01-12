Lenovo unveils thinnest ThinkPad ever1, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Read Article

Lenovo is thrilled to unveil our thinnest ThinkPad ever1, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. Covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a gorgeous 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision® HDR support and Dolby Atmos® Speaker System. Also announcing today, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use. Joining Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world’s first laptops to support Dolby Voice2, which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear to make meetings more productive. The new models join the trail blazing X1 Fold and ultra-light X1 Nano announced last September to complete a comprehensive 5G-ready3 premium ThinkPad X1 portfolio.

Furthermore, we are introducing an all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet. Protected by Corning® Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables seamless transition between modes. Finally, the next level of intelligent docking experiences is led by the new ThinkPad Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks. Designed to address dock manageability pain points brought by increased work-from-anywhere scenarios, the new docks allow silent detection, download and install of firmware updates. The Smart Docks, powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, further enhance functionality by providing remote capabilities for updates, device management and port status monitoring without interrupting end user productivity and without the need for a PC to be connected.

The past nine months have highlighted the critical nature of effective collaboration tools as most of us have embraced remote working. A recent Lenovo and Intel sponsored study suggests that 50 percent of employees feel their PC devices are out-of-date and would prefer businesses to focus on the fundamental daily technology experience. IT leaders plan to nearly double their investment in employee experience initiatives over the next two years to drive increased productivity, organizational agility and customer satisfaction. Our focus through 2021 is to deliver workspace solutions for a distributed workforce that enable more agile collaboration. Investing in technologies in endpoint devices, smart collaboration, video conference optimized visuals and valuable docking options can make a significant difference on productivity and efficiency at any location. For ThinkPad, our emphasis is on enabling communications to stay in touch wherever the user is, optimizing system features for the best conferencing experience, boosting security for user and IT department piece of mind and implementing technology that enhances user well-being.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]