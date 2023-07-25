UserTesting launches certified agency partner Program

Digital product and marketing leaders are turning to digital agencies to support their growing digital business initiatives and to develop and execute effective marketing strategies. According to Gartner’s Market Guide for Global Digital Marketing Agencies 2022, agency searches have soared by over 50 percent in the past year, driven by budget pressure, significant business model changes, hiring challenges, and a desire for more new capabilities and innovative thinking.

With the growing demand for agencies to support companies’ digital business growth initiatives, agencies need to be able to move quickly, test and validate experiences frequently, and make customer-informed decisions and recommendations in a compressed time frame. With UserTesting, agencies can reduce the amount of rework and revisions within a client project, and ensure they are meeting their operating margin goals. According to CISQ [1] , companies are spending 30-35 percent of all project time on rework, with a substantial cost of $2.41 trillion annually.

“UserTesting has been instrumental in our ability to scale our experience research and strategy practice–empowering us to work faster, more accurately, and with access to a broader set of participants for more diverse perspectives,” said Gillian Salerno-Rebic, Manager, Experience Strategy at Accenture. “Our ability to test, validate, and understand customer sentiment and behavior more systematically enables us to change, challenge, and transform client strategies more effectively.”

UserTesting’s certified agency program provides a foundation for experience research maturity and scaling, including training, playbooks, and ongoing education and support–to ensure agencies are successful in systematically embedding human insights into their client engagement strategies–from concept to execution.

“At Openbox, we have been transforming digital experiences for some of the top Financial Services organizations for many years and through our customer first method, we’ve always ensured the voice of the customer is front and center in our design, build, and testing,” said Laura Rae, Co-Founder of Openbox. “The UserTesting platform has become fundamental in scaling our UX Research operations as our digital transformation consultancy continues to grow. The platform ensures that customer insight and empathy is at the core of every digital experience for a customer when they’re dealing with such an important part of their lives, their finances.”

With more than a dozen certified agency partners, including Accenture, MRM, and Openbox, UserTesting has become the trusted partner for digital agencies looking to build and scale their experience research and design practice.

“We are thrilled to launch this new program and help digital agencies unlock the full potential of experience research and insights across their portfolio of work,” said Rob Vandenberg, VP, Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. “By partnering with UserTesting, agencies can provide their clients with a deeper understanding of their users to more effectively validate concepts, test prototypes, and build products–leading to improved digital experiences, increased customer loyalty, and better business outcomes.”