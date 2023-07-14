UserTesting partners with Contentsquare to enhance digital customer experience for organizations worldwide

UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, announced a joint integration with Contentsquare, a global leader in digital experience analytics. This partnership empowers organizations to unlock more customer experience insights across digital properties, enabling them to more effectively transform and customize digital experiences for their target audiences.

According to a recent study by Gartner, 89 percent of boards agree that they are in a postdigital world, and digital is now an implicit part of growth strategies for their companies. Interestingly, an equal percentage of board directors no longer see digital as a separate strategy. This integration sets a new standard for leveraging data-driven strategies and enhancing the effectiveness of digital experiences. The joint integration enables organizations to more effectively validate assumptions and test hypotheses of digital customer interactions, allowing them to better deliver on customer needs throughout the digital journey.

With the UserTesting and Contentsquare integration, organizations can:

Identify customer preferences within Contentsquare and launch a UserTesting test to gauge the performance of digital experience options, uncovering deeper insights on overall customer engagement

Analyze UserTesting insights alongside Contentsquare experience data to troubleshoot issues and quantify how many customers might be impacted

Set experience thresholds and alerts with Contentsquare and quickly assess and respond to anomalies in CX by launching a UserTesting test to better understand why they’re occurring

Trigger Contentsquare Live Signals when a user encounters a bug or error and prompt them to join a UserTesting test to give feedback

“The combination of Contentsquare digital analytics and UserTesting insights equips brands with the intelligence they need to deliver the best possible customer journey from start to finish,” said Chris Formosa, Head of Global Technology Partnerships & Cloud Alliances at Contentsquare. “With Contentsquare’s rich behavioral data and UserTesting’s video-based insights, teams get the full picture of the online experience and can prioritize the most impactful improvements. Great experiences breed strong customer relationships, giving brands the leg up they need to thrive in the digital world.”

“By harnessing the combined strengths of Contentsquare and UserTesting, organizations can seamlessly connect their customers’ online behaviors with their underlying motivations,” said Rob Vandenberg, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at UserTesting. “Our joint integration empowers businesses to test hypotheses and validate assumptions about their digital experiences—bridging the gap between customer behavior and intent. Together, we help more than 190 customers deliver exceptional user experiences.”