UST launches ‘UST Retail GenAI platform’  – Transforming retail operations with Generative AI-driven solutions

UST has unveiled its ‘UST Retail GenAI platform’ at the London Innovation Lab. Steve Rempel, SVP & International CIO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, inaugurated this pioneering platform to transform retail operations through the power of Generative AI. Steve shared valuable insights on critical success factors to enable GenAI adoption, including the need to appreciate the trust cycle while planning various investments. Prior to the inauguration, UST’s CEO, Krishna Sudheendra, shared the focus with which UST is championing the adoption of Generative AI, including the in-house program to train 25,000 employees on GenAI.

AI has the potential to unlock between $400B and $660B in economic value for the retail industry, according to research. However, few companies have fully realised the potential of new technologies. Developed in-house by UST’s technology and industry sector experts, the platform combines established business models with key GenAI capabilities such as search, summarisation, automation, and creation to revolutionise retail practices.

This state-of-the-art platform enables larger business teams to have an out-of-box experience for scenarios in the retail enterprise that would benefit from GenAI-led investments. The platform maps the alignment between GenAI and business capabilities, allowing for more effective decision-making. The UST Retail GenAI platform enables retailers to safely and swiftly pilot GenAI-driven solutions, test various scenarios and outcomes, accelerate innovation, and optimise operations. Retailers can conceptualise and plan their AI strategies with the help of scenario cards, which integrate the ‘Enterprise knowhow’ to address specific challenges.

“At UST, we’ve partnered with six of the world’s top ten retailers, transforming their businesses. While AI is already transforming retail operations, we still need to unlock its full potential. The UST Retail GenAI Platform offers a structured approach for exploring generative AI scenarios, marking a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise retail operations through the power of generative AI. This is aligned to our focus on building platforms that can help scale the adoption of GenAI-led ways of working,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

The benefits of investing in digital transformation and specifically AI were echoed in a recent survey commissioned by UST, where respondents cited building resilience to cope with future disruption the highest, increasing profitability, and improving sustainability as key outcomes of technological advancements within their business.

AlphaAI consolidates the company’s AI offerings to enhance business agility, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation journeys.