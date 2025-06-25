UST selects juniper’s AI-Native networking platform to increase operational efficiency for its global workforce

Juniper Networks today announced that UST has implemented Juniper’s AI-native networking platform, Mist™, across all its offices in the Americas, APAC and EMEA. By unifying wired access, wireless access , and data center switching under a common Marvis® AI engine, UST is able to achieve reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), plus enhanced network performance, connectivity, and reliability for its global workforce.

UST has over 30,000 employees in 30 countries. To enable the delivery of exceptional networking experiences for all its employees globally, they upgraded its legacy infrastructure to Juniper’s AI-native network. Through a combination of AI, machine learning and data science techniques, the upgrades provided a consistent and seamless end-to-end user experience for UST’s workforce, while also enabling its IT teams to use AIOps to centralize and optimize network operations under the unified Marvis® AI engine.

Since deployment, UST has already seen a significant drop in trouble tickets and better network performance across the board. The integration of Juniper’s Marvis® AI engine is expected to unlock further opportunities for pioneering applications such as smart infrastructure and geolocation services, augmenting operational effectiveness and sustaining exceptional user experiences for its global workforce.

UST migrated to the new platform at its offices globally without issues, while also improving IT and end-user experiences with Juniper’s Wireless and Wired Assurance cloud services. The Juniper Access Points and EX Series Switches connect employees applications and digital services seamlessly at the edge of the networkThe EX Series Switches ensure robust wired connectivity from edge to core, supported by Juniper’s MX Series Routers and QFX Series Switches in the data center for enhanced scalability. This enables unparalleled end-to-end connectivity for UST’s network infrastructure. The introduction of Juniper’s Marvis® AI Assistant also provides enhanced operational efficiency across both the campus and data center infrastructure. Now, UST’s IT teams can resolve issues quickly with increased accuracy, maximizing end-user experiences while ensuring that every connection is reliable, measurable, and secure for every device, user, application and asset.

“Our transition to the Mist AI-native networking platform has redefined what’s possible for UST’s network infrastructure, significantly reducing complexity and enabling us to be agile, adaptive, and efficient while creating a robust foundation that meets today’s demands and supports tomorrow’s growth. From the Marvis AI engine and assistant, every layer of Juniper’s solution empowers our IT teams to proactively manage and resolve issues, delivering seamless user experience for our employees worldwide,” said Ranjith Ravindran, Head of Infrastructure, UST.

“We are proud to have partnered with UST in revolutionizing its network infrastructure with our AI-native networking platform. UST’s decision to deploy Juniper’s solutions highlights the growing demand for intelligent, automated networking across the global enterprises it serves where enhanced connectivity and reliability will directly impact positive business outcomes. With Juniper, UST has not only improved the user experience of its global workforce, but it has also streamlined IT operations and reduced complexity, all while paving the way for future innovation,” said Sajan Paul, Area Vice President & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks.

“At UST, we are committed to operational excellence while delivering a superior employee experience. Partnering with Juniper Networks to deploy its Mist AI-Native Networking Platform has been instrumental in not only enhancing our global network infrastructure, but also in enabling seamless connectivity, reliability, and security for our workforce,” said Krishna Prasad, Chief Information Officer, UST. “With Juniper’s advanced AI capabilities, we have achieved unprecedented levels of operational efficiency, positioning us to support UST’s continued growth and transformation.”