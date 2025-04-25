Salesforce, today announced its collaboration with Utkal Hospital which has become the first healthcare provider in East India to adopt Salesforce Agentforce. Through the implementation of Agentforce and Salesforce Health Cloud, this strategic collaboration aims to drive digital transformation by unifying patient data, automating operations, and empowering patients with self-service capabilities—setting a new standard for healthcare innovation in the region.

Utkal Hospital will use a range of Salesforce tools — including Agentforce, Salesforce Scheduler, and AI-powered chatbots — to improve patient engagement and streamline operations. By bringing together patient data from different systems like Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and Excel into a single 360-degree view, the hospital can ensure smoother coordination across its call center, medicine orders, and self-service portals. With deep integration into Utkal’s computer telephony integration (CTI) telephony systems, Salesforce will enable real-time, automated support, significantly reducing dependency on manual processes and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Utkal Hospital, with a capacity of 450 beds – including 150 dedicated critical care beds has been a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies to enhance patient care. The hospital’s Department of Cardiac Sciences, equipped with state-of-the-art Cath Labs and Cardiac Critical Care Units, exemplifies its commitment to advanced technology infrastructure. Salesforce’s advanced AI and analytics capabilities, powered by Agentforce, will provide predictive insights and automation to elevate healthcare services.

This implementation is being led in collaboration with Salesforce Consulting Partner, Coserve Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and will pave the way for future innovations, including the integration of Tableau for business analytics, hyper-personalised patient engagement journeys, and robust customer portals to foster stronger digital interactions.

Kamal Kanth, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “This collaboration with Utkal Hospital exemplifies how technology can be a powerful enabler of compassionate, connected healthcare. By bringing together Health Cloud and Agentforce, we’re helping Utkal unify patient data, automate critical processes, and deliver more personalized, efficient care. It’s a proud moment for us to support one of Odisha’s most trusted healthcare institutions in their journey to become a digital-first hospital and set new benchmarks for the region.”

B.K. Subodh Singh, CEO of Utkal Hospital, said, “At Utkal Hospital, our goal is to deliver exceptional patient care through innovation and technology. Partnering with Salesforce allows us to create a digital-first ecosystem that unifies our operations and empowers our patients. With Health Cloud and Agentforce, we are building a scalable platform that aligns with our vision of becoming a leader in healthcare transformation.

Arun Parija, Partner, Coserve Software Solutions, said, “Having closely supported and advised Utkal Hospital on its digital transformation journey, Coserve brings a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and the strategic vision required to leverage Salesforce effectively—making this a business win grounded in both insight and alignment.”