Uttar Pradesh CM inaugurates India’s largest AI-ready data centre campus in North India 

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited announced that North India’s largest AI-ready data Centre Campus Noida 02 is ready for operations. The facility was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanathji.

Commenting on the launch, Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, said, “North India’s largest data centre campus, Sify Noida 02 is an important milestone in India’s AI mission and digital infrastructure. We are delighted that our Noida 02 AI-ready facility is ready for commercial operations. Our facility reinforces our commitment to India’s AI Mission and digital transformation”.

This facility has three scalable towers, both horizontally and vertically, with a total capacity of 130+ MW with a dedicated on-premise 220 KV substation. Noida 01 and Noida 02 are interconnected securely with 4 diverse fiber paths, which provide direct connectivity to hyperscalers, OTT players and cloud connect nodes. The campus has multiple layers of security with 10 levels of access control from entry gate to cage.