Varanium Cloud ties up with Secur Credentials to provide BPO operations in non-urban areas

Varanium Cloud entered into an agreement with SecUR Credentials Ltd to provide high compute, cost effective BPO operations in non-urban areas by leveraging its multi-use, phy-gital compute infrastructure built under the Edmission & Hydra brands

This is a first BPO & KPO operation set up in Sawantwadi, Sindhudrug. The initiative is aimed to provide high computing job opportunities to aspirants beyond metros. The operations have already begun with a team of 20 personnel and is expected to grow to 200 before end of calendar year.

By leveraging a combination of its multi-use phygital infrastructure & its edtech/skills development vertical, Varanium Cloud is expected to disrupt cost structures in the massive BPO & KPO industries and bring significant margin enhancements to its clients

Rahul Belwalkar, CEO and MD of Secur Credentials Ltd says “We deeply believe talent knows no boundaries. And our first KPO set up proved us right. The level of talent and aptitude we witnessed in Sindhudurg is no different from any bigger metro city. It clearly therefore, is only a matter of the right time and opportunities. Starting the journey from 20 exclusive seats we aim to grow to 200 seats by the end of 2023 and build a robust employment pool in Sindhudurg & Goa.”

Harshawardhan Sabale, MD of Varanium Cloud Ltd said “As an organization, we have always strived to create a complete ecosystem for the non-urban populations. A natural extension post education facilities is to provide ample and lucrative employment opportunities. We are excited to have a client like Secur Credentials, one of the leading background verification companies in India, to kickstart the KPO work in Sawantwadi”

The successful implementation of this BPO operation followed the recently held mega job fair in Sawantwadi by Varanium Cloud and SecUR Credentials Ltd.