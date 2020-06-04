Vedantu launches V Quiz to engage learners during lockdown

Read Article

In a strong move to engage learners across India who are isolated at home, Vedantu, a pioneer in LIVE online learning has launched “V Quiz. A LIVE hosted trivia-based quiz show for learners to stay motivated, engaged and informed in a fun & interactive way, it also gives users a chance to win daily cash rewards. The questions will be based on general knowledge, trivia, and topics learnt in school, for learners to test their knowledge in a fun and engaging way as well as get instant gratification with real prize money.

According to a Google-KPMG report, the online gaming segment is pegged at $1.1 billion by 2021. Millions are isolated or quarantined in their homes to contain the virus, owing to which there is a significant opportunity for the adoption of digital games including quizzes. Besides bringing people together virtually during this pandemic, V Quiz will provide a huge boost to learners by challenging their minds and engaging through productive gamification.

“Virtual is the new normal and Vedantu was one of the first to offer the benefits of online learning long before and during the pandemic. Today the number of users on the Internet has increased exponentially and usage time on online platforms including social media, video streaming, online quizzing and gaming as well as online learning has soared. As our learners spend more time online, we want to offer them new products with engaging features. Our newest offering V-Quiz hits the sweet spot for gaming and learning. The quizzes have been scientifically designed to blend the best of education and entertainment, making it highly interactive & engaging for the users. Players across geographies can compete with each other, creating a strong peer learning environment for the students,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-founder, Vedantu.

The strong gamified quiz works on the principle ‘Survival of the Fittest’ strategy and will take place every day on the Vedantu App from 6PM onwards. Each quiz will consist of 10 questions out of which a user can move ahead in the game if and only if he/she answers a question correctly. If a user answers a question incorrectly, the user can use coins to get back in the game.. The game involves instant gratification and cash transfer to the winner’s wallet within 48 hours. The prize money will be divided equally among all the participants who survive until the last question and answer all the 10 questions correctly.

5 simple steps to follow while when playing V Quiz:

Register on the Vedantu Learning App

Come to the App 5 minutes before the scheduled quiz

Start playing with your friends

Click on the right answer within the time limit and move to the next question

Get all 10 questions right and Win exciting cash prizes

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com