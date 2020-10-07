Veeam acquires Kasten for $150mn to push Kubernetes backup

Read Article

Backup solutions provider Veeam Software has acquired Kasten, market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, for $150 million in a cash and stock deal.

The acquisition will help Veeam and Kasten’s modern data management platform speed the production deployment of container-based applications.

“With the acquisition of our partner Kasten, we are taking a very important next step to accommodate our customers’ shift to container adoption in order to protect Kubernetes-native workloads on-premises and across multi-cloud environments,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.

Veeam will integrate Kasten into its market-leading Cloud data management platform for modern data protection and radically simplify data management for enterprises.

Containers are a critical component of the DevOps-led infrastructure and application modernisation, and Kubernetes has emerged as the dominant container orchestration platform – creating a significant opportunity for a single data protection platform that includes virtual, physical, cloud and Kubernetes environments.

With the Kasten K10 Data Management Platform, Veeam will now be able to offer enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for Kubernetes backup and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity.

Niraj Tolia, CEO at Kasten, said that the company’s innovation in Kubernetes-native data management combined with Veeam’s expertise in Backup, both on-premises and in multi-cloud environments, will significantly advance the state of modern data management.

Kasten will operate as a separate Kubernetes Business Unit (BU) within Veeam. Kasten’s founders, Niraj Tolia and Vaibhav Kamra, will lead the business unit.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com