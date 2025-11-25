Veeam data platform v13 raises the bar for cyber resilience in the AI era

In a world where ransomware attacks are no longer an exception but an expectation, and infrastructure is rapidly shifting across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, resilience has become a boardroom priority. Responding to this new reality, Veeam Software has launched Veeam Data Platform v13 — a next-generation release designed to redefine how organisations protect, recover, and secure their most critical asset: data.

Positioned as a fundamental evolution of its trusted data platform, Veeam Data Platform v13 has been built for an age defined by relentless cyber threats, fast-paced digital transformation, and the rising integration of artificial intelligence in enterprise operations. The new release not only strengthens data protection and recovery capabilities but also introduces smarter intelligence, deeper visibility, and future-ready flexibility for evolving IT ecosystems.

Trusted by more than 550,000 customers globally, Veeam’s platform already serves as a unified foundation for advanced data protection and recovery. With v13, the company has taken a significant leap forward. A modernised platform architecture now combines AI-driven ransomware protection, expanded hypervisor support, and new industry-first security capabilities to ensure data remains secure, available, and free from vendor lock-in. In doing so, Veeam aims to provide organisations with greater confidence to operate, innovate, and modernise without fear of data loss or compromise.

One of the most significant enhancements in Veeam Data Platform v13 is the introduction of Recon Scanner 3.0, powered by Coveware by Veeam and built directly into the platform. This feature transforms the way organisations gain real-time operational visibility into threats. It flags suspicious behaviours across monitored environments, including brute-force attempts, anomalous file activity, and unexpected network connections. All alerts are funnelled into a consolidated triage inbox, enabling security teams to view, sort, and prioritise potential threats in a single place, complete with severity ratings and behavioural insights.

To further strengthen visibility, Recon Scanner integrates seamlessly with Veeam ONE Threat Center, offering real-time analytics and advanced threat visualisation. It also works in conjunction with Microsoft Sentinel, correlating Recon Scanner intelligence with wider security signals for more effective detection, investigation, and response. With built-in forensic data collection mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, teams gain greater context and clarity when analysing incidents.

Complementing this is Veeam’s new Malware Analysis AI Agent, which automates the detection, classification, and reporting of suspicious activity. By applying AI to malware analysis, the platform provides actionable intelligence and guided remediation, ensuring that recovered data is clean, trusted, and safe for business operations.

Security and identity controls have also been strengthened significantly in v13. Least-privilege access policies and centralised authentication through SAML-based single sign-on help minimise exposure while simplifying secure user access. In a move that aligns with global ransomware best practices, backups are now immutable by default, protecting critical recovery points from unauthorised changes. Additionally, deep integrations with leading cybersecurity and IT operations platforms — such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow — enable organisations to unify detection, response, and operational workflows across security and infrastructure teams.

Beyond security, Veeam Data Platform v13 enhances flexibility and mobility, which are crucial for organisations pursuing cloud adoption and AI-driven modernisation. One of the standout capabilities is Instant Recovery to Microsoft Azure. This allows workloads to be restored directly into Azure in a secure cleanroom environment, enabling rapid recovery and validation of data integrity while minimising business downtime.

The platform also introduces expanded support for emerging hypervisors, with Scale Computing HyperCore already available and support for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng, and others on the roadmap. Looking ahead to 2026, Veeam plans to extend native protection to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, building on existing Kasten support, and roll out its Universal Hypervisor Integration API — a standardised framework that will allow any hypervisor vendor to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup and recovery engine. This is expected to dramatically improve future-proofing and choice for customers as new virtualisation technologies enter the market.

Another important focus area of v13 is simplicity and cost efficiency. Veeam has introduced a new Software Appliance with High Availability — a hardened, Linux-based, turnkey deployment that installs in minutes, self-updates, and removes the complexity of operating system management. Crucially, it offers high availability without requiring proprietary hardware, helping organisations reduce costs and avoid vendor lock-in.

In parallel, the new modern web console delivers a clean, browser-based management experience. By simplifying setup and reducing infrastructure dependencies, it enables administrators to manage data protection more efficiently while lowering operational overheads.

“At Veeam, protecting our customers’ data isn’t just a promise – it’s our purpose,” says Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam Software. According to him, Veeam Data Platform v13 marks a defining moment for both the company and the industry at large. By combining intelligence, automation, and flexibility, the platform empowers organisations to outsmart cyberattacks, accelerate recovery, and innovate with greater freedom. He adds that v13 also lays the foundation for Veeam’s next chapter — a unified data and AI command platform that will bring together protection, security, governance, and AI trust within a single intelligent experience.

Veeam Data Platform v13 is available immediately through Veeam’s global network of authorised partners and resellers, with Recon Scanner 3.0 included in the Premium edition and set to become available for Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partners soon. As businesses continue to navigate increasing cyber risk and accelerating AI adoption, Veeam’s latest release arrives as a timely and strategic upgrade for enterprises seeking resilience, trust, and agility in the modern data landscape.