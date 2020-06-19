Veeam Enables Organizations to Elevate their Cloud Data Strategies at VeeamON 2020

Read Article

Veeam Software, a provider of Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, has kicked off VeeamON, an online Data Management event. Featuring live and interactive experiences that will help attendees unlock the power of their data, inspiring keynotes from Veeam’s leadership team – including Bill Largent, CEO, Danny Allan, CTO and SVP of Product Strategy, and Jim Kruger, CMO – and including sessions by guest speakers from IDC, Hero MotoCorp and IBM Cloud, VeeamON will reach more than 25,000 registered attendees across 148 countries. The packed agenda will provide valuable insights for customers looking to enhance their business continuity and data protection strategies and enable them to accelerate their Digital Transformation (DX) journeys.

“VeeamON is always a great opportunity to connect with our customers and partners, and this year’s event is no different,” said Bill Largent, CEO at Veeam. “While we all looked forward to hosting our guests in Las Vegas, due to the global pandemic we made the decision to switch to an online event in order to ensure the well-being and safety of our Veeam community. Over the next two days, attendees will participate in the same thrilling VeeamON experience they’ve come to expect, packed with insights into the future of Cloud Data Management and have a lot of fun along the way. We’re even bringing the legendary VeeamON party directly to attendees with a live concert by Keith Urban to close out the event.”

“The focus of the event, and today’s main keynote, is all about helping our customers navigate their move to Hybrid/Multi-cloud for data protection,” added Jim Kruger, CMO at Veeam. “Our sessions will provide customers of all sizes the help they require to navigate their DX journeys by modernizing their business continuity and data protection models. Throughout VeeamON, we will share insights about how organizations are looking to embrace new data management models for on-prem, hybrid and multi-cloud, and we will make a number of exciting announcements that will enable customers to move beyond outdated legacy solutions to a higher state of data intelligence that is simple, flexible and reliable.”

“VeeamON brings in new energy to our mission to provide cloud data management solutions, and unites us with customers and alliances from around the globe. We are glad to continue our flagship event virtually this year, and have put together an exciting two-day program with keynotes and breakout sessions.” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam India & SAARC.

He added, “As the Indian economy gradually gets back into full gear, Veeam is looking at ways to help customers elevate their cloud data strategy and stay ahead of the digital disruption. With some exciting announcements and key innovation updates in store, this year’s event will provision our customers with their next move on Cloud Data Management and the sessions will provide ways for customers to transform their business continuity and data protection models.”

Since the start of 2020, Veeam has reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 21 percent year-over-year (YoY) for Q1’20 and that it is experiencing major success in market adoption of its unique subscription offering, Veeam Universal License (VUL), reporting 97 percent YoY increase in bookings across more than 375,000 customers. Additionally, in the most recent IDC Semi-Annual Software Tracker for Data Replication & Protection 2H’19[i], Veeam had the fastest revenue growth, both sequentially (9.8 percent) and year-over-year (20.5 percent) outpacing the overall market average by 3x. Pivotal to this success, Veeam recently launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments – Veeam Availability Suite (VAS) v10. With more than 150 new features and enhancements – including modern NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery and heightened ransomware protection – unique downloads of VAS v10 have already exceeded 200,000 since general availability.

