Veeam enhances Veeam data cloud vault

Veeam Software announced major updates to Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a fully managed, secure, and cloud-based storage service that leverages the power of Microsoft Azure and simplifies storing backups of mission-critical data and applications offsite for unmatched business resilience. This new release, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, introduces two new editions with low-cost, all-inclusive pricing that eliminates common forecasting and bill shock challenges for customer-managed cloud storage. Furthermore, a new enhancement to Veeam Data Vault is the integration with Veeam Data Platform, making it simpler for customers to streamline immutable, offsite backup for Veeam users. Veeam Data Cloud Vault will be showcased at Microsoft Ignite, November 19-22 in Chicago. Despite the benefits of cloud storage, including simplified security and the ability to accommodate growing volumes of data, many organisations still face obstacles. These include understanding and forecasting costs, improved efficiency, and acquiring the necessary expertise for effective configuration and management.

Veeam Data Cloud Vault addresses all of these. Veeam collaborated closely with Microsoft to develop this enhanced offering integrated with Azure Blob Cool Storage. It simplifies data storage management for backups and eliminates unpredictable cloud cost models, providing users with the confidence to securely store backup data in a Veeam-managed, logically air-gapped, always-immutable, and encrypted offsite location for enhanced protection and reliable recovery, when needed. Veeam Vault also helps organisations minimise the duration of downtime through fast restores to both on-premises and Azure VMs.

Given the value of data in a digital world and the growing risks to that data including cyber attacks, organisations need a reliable and cost-effective path to data resilience,” said Niraj Tolia, Chief Technology Officer, Veeam. “Veeam Data Cloud Vault provides secure and hassle-free cloud storage, eliminating management challenges and unpredictable pricing, and reinforces our strategic partnership with Microsoft. Our commitment to easy, secure, and predictable cloud storage for backups, Veeam Data Cloud Vault introduces a new groundbreaking feature – predictable, low-cost cloud storage pricing – catering to the needs of Veeam users. With two new editions and seamless integration with Veeam Data Platform, this release further strengthens the partnership between Veeam and Microsoft by leveraging the power, scale, and durability of Microsoft Azure.”

Aung Oo, Vice President, Azure Storage at Microsoft added that integrating Veeam’s Vault offering with the Veeam Data Platform simplifies the process for customers to safeguard their data and infrastructure. Given the increasing threats that customers must defend against, making data protection more accessible is crucial. By building Veeam Data Cloud Vault on Azure, with its diverse regional options, customers can meet their data residency and compliance needs. The combination of Azure’s secure cloud foundation and Veeam’s strengths in business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) provides an excellent end-to-end, anti-ransomware solution for customers.

Veeam Data Cloud Vault follows a Zero Trust Data Resilience (ZDTR) approach that expands Zero Trust principles to include an organisation’s backup environment. With Veeam Data Cloud Vault, organisations can align to the 3-2-1-1-0 rule and protect against cyber threats. This philosophy forms the foundation of a solid data protection strategy and data resilience initiatives, ensuring the integrity and availability of backups. New key benefits of Veeam Data Cloud Vault include:



Security and Durability: Veeam Data Cloud Vault storage-as-a-service (STaaS) ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and availability through Zero Trust storage architecture that is always immutable, encrypted, and air-gapped. With the new release, Veeam Data Cloud Vault now offers up to 12 nines of durability that protect against entire data center failure. Veeam applies best-in-class security measures to protect organisations against cyber threats and in particular threats against their backup repositories.

Predictability: Veeam Data Cloud Vault offers predictable, flat, per-TB pricing on two editions of cloud storage, inclusive of read/write requests, and egress fees. This enables organisations of all sizes to more predictably manage and control costs while receiving all the benefits of secure, cloud-based storage.

Simplified: Veeam Data Cloud Vault minimises cloud and security skills gaps with on-demand, pre-configured, and fully managed cloud storage built on Azure, directly integrated with the Veeam Data Platform interface. This includes the ability to procure, provision, and monitor Veeam Vaults directly from the Veeam Data Platform, as well as the ability to directly restore to on-premises and Azure VMs.

“Businesses face constant security threats, along with a need to balance their cyber resiliency goals with budgeting realities. In speaking with clients and based upon our own experience, one of the biggest challenges with using Public Cloud infrastructure is the unpredictable billing that can result,” said Russ Fellows, Head of Labs, The Futurum Group. “Veeam’s Data Cloud Vault helps companies enhance their security posture while also providing them with simple, all-inclusive, consumption-based pricing, making it a great option for businesses of all sizes.”

Veeam Data Cloud Vault brings predictable cloud storage pricing to the market across two new editions: Foundation and Advanced. Starting at $14 per TB, these editions align closely with customer use cases for cloud storage backup, offering a cost-effective and secure-by-default alternative to DIY solutions.