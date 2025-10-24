Veeam expands data resilience for partners with new data cloud for MSPs

Veeam Software has launched Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) under its Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. The new offering extends the company’s leading SaaS-based data protection to partners, empowering them to deliver secure, scalable, and simplified backup and recovery services to their clients.

The new multi-tenant SaaS platform enables MSPs to manage and protect workloads across Microsoft 365 and Entra ID from a single, unified interface, while seamlessly integrating with Veeam Vault for secure cloud storage. Built with multi-layered security, actionable insights, and automation, VDC helps partners reduce operational complexity, accelerate deployments, and scale services to meet growing customer demand.

“Partners are at the core of everything we do at Veeam,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer, Veeam. “With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs, partners can deliver industry-leading data resilience and exceptional customer experiences while scaling their business with confidence.”

Advertisement

Key benefits include:

Unified Management: One interface for multi-tenant, multi-workload environments.

Effortless Scalability: Quick deployment without infrastructure overhead.

Advanced Security: Policy-driven protection with embedded threat intelligence.

Actionable Insights: Real-time dashboards and analytics.

Centralized Control: Role-based access and management.

Business Growth: Faster go-to-market for new services and cost optimization.

Veeam also introduced Service Provider Console v9, offering deeper integration with the Veeam Data Platform, AI-driven insights, and enhanced support for Veeam ONE. The update enables MSPs to deliver secure, compliant, and flexible management across diverse customer environments.

Available globally through the Veeam Rental Program, VDC for MSPs currently supports Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Veeam Vault, with support for Azure and Salesforce expected later this year.

“The latest SaaS release brings built-in security and streamlined operations that will elevate our service delivery,” said Wilson Lam, CEO, Aegis Cloud.

With these new innovations, Veeam reinforces its commitment to empowering partners with reliable, future-ready tools for data protection, backup, and recovery—ensuring radical resilience for every business.