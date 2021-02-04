Veeam Expands Google Cloud Partnership and Increases Public Cloud Support with General Availability Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform

Read Article

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management has announced its expansion of public cloud support with the general availability of NEW Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform – completing Veeam’s support for all three major public cloud providers. With the majority of organizations now running hybrid or multi-cloud environments and 72% of those using public cloud currently having more than one vendor in place, Google Cloud is one of the top five-largest public cloud infrastructure providers worldwide.With this new offering, Veeam delivers a single platform to protect, secure and manage all applications and data – cloud, virtual and physical – enabling organizations to accelerate hybrid-cloud adoption.

“Veeam recognizes the strategic importance of the cloud to our 400,000+ global customers and we are committed to providing broad platform support and choice,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam. “As we now expand public cloud support even further with the general availability of Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform, we have simultaneously expanded our partnership with Google Cloud, enabling Veeam to jointly engage customers through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, with Veeam recently acquiring Kasten, customers can also acquire Kasten’s K10 data management platform, purpose-built for Kubernetes, through the Google Cloud Marketplace.”

“The goalposts have moved for applications that can now be deployed across multiple cloud platforms. Innovative solutions must be offered that protect customers – and their cloud-based workloads – when things go wrong. In Asia Pacific, the mass migration of IT systems to the cloud and the exponential growth of hyperscalers like Google Cloud has accelerated the need for such solutions to protect, secure and manage all applications and data. Veeam is the unequivocal, no-risk choice for any business in this region leveraging hybrid cloud infrastructure because 1) Our solutions be quickly deployed and managed at scale, and 2) Our No. 1 responsibility is the same as our customers’: To ensure that data is always available and secure.” said Anthony Spiteri, Senior Global Technologist, Veeam.

“As customers migrate their most business-critical workloads to the cloud, data protection and management are top of mind. With the expanded availability of Veeam’s data backup solutions on Google Cloud, customers can quickly deploy and manage these applications at global scale, while benefiting from Veeam’s capabilities in data protection.” – Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Veeam helps customers address security and data protection responsibilities by delivering Google Cloud backup and recovery to protect and secure applications and data, utilizing and automating Google Cloud-native technologies to quickly and reliably overcome any cloud data loss.

New functionality of Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform includes:

· Google Cloud-Native: Simple yet powerful web UI, deployable from the Google Cloud Marketplace starts protecting data in minutes; Policy-Based Automation of Google Cloud-native snapshots for fast and frequent recovery points, and rapid full- and file-level recovery options to overcome any cloud data loss.

· Cost Optimization: Industry-first cost calculation to align service-level objectives (SLOs) with budgets while avoiding cloud overspend; back up to Google Cloud object storage for cost-effective long-term retention and compliance.

· Security: Overcome security threats including ransomware as well as insider threats by isolating backup data from production (cross-project/cross-region); layered security to protect against brute force attacks with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

· Hybrid-Ready: Portable data format and integration with Veeam Backup & Replication external repositories enables easy recovery outside of Google Cloud; utilizes flexible Veeam Universal Licensing (VUL) to simplify license management and enable Cloud Mobility.

New Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform FREE edition (up to 10 Google Cloud workloads can be backed up with unlimited restore options and basic support) and BYOL edition (VUL with flexible Cloud Data Management and production 24/7 support) is available now in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]