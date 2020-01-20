Veeam launches PartnerPerks program to accelerate channel partner profitability

Veeam Software has announced the official launch of its partner loyalty reward program in multiple new markets. The program is accessible to all Veeam ProPartners in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau and India and will streamline incentives and rewards through a single platform linked to the Veeam ProPartner Portal.

Veeam PartnerPerks will provide partners with more reward opportunities as they grow their business and kickstart momentum in their target markets with Veeam: Partners can earn points via the following:

Sales: Partners will be rewarded for sales of eligible products, plus will earn bonus rewards for booked registered deals

Proof of Concepts: Partners can earn rewards for identifying and deploying a Proof of Concept (PoC) and will earn bonus rewards when that deal closes

Certification: Partners can accelerate their business profitability by getting Veeam certified

Marketing campaigns: partners will earn rewards for implementing demand generation campaigns using Veeam’s free marketing automation tool.

“Veeam has a strong partner ecosystem and breadth of integration, with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. With the launch of the program in these new markets, we are looking to increase partner engagement, repeat transactions, encourage focused products and solutions adoption whilst rewarding partners,” said Belinda Jurisic, Senior Channel Director, Veeam Asia Pacific and Japan.

Jurisic added, “Veeam PartnerPerks is a program designed especially for our partners, and as such, our new platform puts their ease of use first. Providing incentives across multiple platforms is no longer convenient, so we have taken the step to streamline our approach, offering a one-stop-shop solution where partners will be able to enjoy the benefits without confusion. Here at Veeam, we value our partners and want to play a big role in increasing their business profitability whilst supporting their growth and momentum in the market.”

“With the India business landscape growing increasingly competitive, building a strong channel strategy ensures more measurable success for all stakeholders. At Veeam, we recognize that collaborating with professional expertise is essential to successfully sell, deploy and support Veeam solutions. The Veeam PartnerPerks program has been created to reward our partners for their focused approach towards boosting sales and ensuring Veeam solutions reach the market faster. The loyalty reward program has been formalized to benefit our partners’ commitment to excellence. It provides upgraded offers and enables our partners with extensive tools, resources and the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of added benefits. With the PartnerPerks program, we look forward to drive scalable efforts in engaging and closely aligning with the best partnerships in the industry,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, Veeam India & SAARC.

Veeam has the broadest ecosystem of partners providing customers with the flexibility to deploy Veeam solutions in almost any environment. With a strong partner ecosystem of more than 70,000 channel partners globally and the highest customer-satisfaction scores in the industry, Veeam ProPartners of all levels will now have the ability to earn more.

Available on the existing ProPartner Portal with a single login, partners can claim their rewards through four incentive categories – sales, proof of concept, certification and marketing campaigns. For Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and India, the rewards will be paid in the form of digital VISA cards, via a Virtual Prepaid card. Once redeemed, the card can be used online where Mastercard or VISA are accepted. For Malaysia, rewards will be paid in the form of shopping vouchers.