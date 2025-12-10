Veeam partners with ServiceNow to power data resilience processes and workflows

Veeam Software has launched the Veeam App for ServiceNow, enabling organisations to orchestrate and manage data protection for critical assets directly within ServiceNow workflows. The new app strengthens resilience, simplifies compliance and delivers end-to-end automation for data protection across enterprises.

The Veeam App for ServiceNow integrates the management and automation of Veeam Data Platform capabilities into ServiceNow, offering bi-directional, policy-driven backup and recovery orchestration, real-time status synchronisation, full auditability, and compliance reporting. The solution is now available via the ServiceNow Store.

Designed as a secure, intelligent bridge between an organisation’s Veeam infrastructure and its IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows, the app allows ServiceNow users to monitor, automate, and orchestrate Veeam-powered tasks without leaving the platform.

“In today’s digital landscape, everything depends on data—especially the workflows that drive modern business operations,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. “Data resilience ensures that organisational data is protected, enabling business continuity under any circumstances. By combining Veeam’s secure backup and recovery features with ServiceNow’s ITSM automation, we simplify operations, accelerate recovery, and maintain audit readiness in a complex regulatory environment.”

The app is particularly targeted at organisations in highly regulated sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance, as well as enterprises aiming to:

Empower teams with self-service data protection and automation

Streamline business continuity with automated incident creation

Enhance organisational intelligence by enriching ServiceNow with Veeam data

Achieve comprehensive auditing and compliance through a secure, policy-driven platform

Implement role-based and self-service operations for backup management

“Successful partnerships are built on a shared vision and commitment to solving real business challenges,” said Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. “The Veeam App for ServiceNow provides customers with powerful tools to protect data in highly regulated sectors, marking the start of a broader collaboration to help organisations thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.”

Key features of the Veeam App for ServiceNow include:

Automation and compliance : Automated audit trails and compliance documentation for business and regulatory requirements

Bi-directional synchronisation : Real-time status updates and unified workflows between Veeam and ServiceNow

Seamless integration with ServiceNow users and groups : Role-based access to policies, jobs and data

Accelerated response and traceability: Reduced manual intervention, faster incident resolution, and end-to-end traceability

The Veeam App for ServiceNow is available free of charge to Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium edition customers through the ServiceNow Store.