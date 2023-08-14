Veeam Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the Seventh Consecutive Time

Veeam Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions. This is the seventh consecutive time Gartner has recognised Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader and the fourth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for ability to execute, which we believe is a testament to why enterprises choose Veeam. Veeam is the #1 provider worldwide in the Data Replication & Protection software market according to the IDC Semiannual Software Tracker 2H’22.

“Veeam continues to deliver the highest product standards and trust to our 450,000 customers as we work together to ensure their business resilience and rapid recovery from ransomware and cyber-attacks,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “As part of the recent launch of Veeam Data Platform and our focus on data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam has released close to 30 product updates in the past 12 months, with nearly 1,000 new product features and enhancements – a result of our collaboration with partners and customers and our relentless drive to deliver the technology solutions they need to keep their businesses running.”

The Veeam Data Platform delivers more advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities across the entire IT environment – Multi-Cloud, Virtual, Hybrid, Physical, SaaS (M365, Salesforce) and Kubernetes. Veeam Backup & Replication v12, the foundation for the Veeam Data Platform, provides best-in-class secure backup and fast reliable recovery from every cyber threat including ransomware, to keep businesses resilient and running. Through this platform approach, every environment, however complex, can be secured and recovered rapidly when it counts most, defeating ransomware attacks and ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability for businesses of all sizes.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The report included analysis of 14 enterprise data backup and recovery solutions vendors.