Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025 concludes in Jaisalmer, highlighting strategic data resilience and partner growth

Veeam has successfully concluded its Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025, held from February 20 to 22, 2025. The event brought together 45 channel partners representing 41 unique organisations and industry experts for three days of engaging discussions, strategic networking, and innovative insights to propel business growth and strengthen partnerships for the year ahead.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Jaisalmer’s golden sands and rich cultural heritage, the summit offered a unique opportunity for top industry leaders, partners, and experts to collaborate, inspire innovation, and drive growth in the ever-evolving landscape of data protection. This year’s summit also resonated with India’s “Viksit Bharat” agenda, aligning with the country’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The focus was on strengthening India’s digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring data resilience to empower businesses and contribute to a secure and resilient Bharat.

The event kicked off with insightful keynote sessions from Veeam’s leadership team, including Gaurav Saxena, Head of Channels and Alliances, Veeam India and SAARC; and Purvesh Dharamshi, Head of Cloud Service Providers, Veeam India and SAARC who shared the company’s vision for 2025, emphasising the strategic role of Veeam’s channel partners in delivering innovative data resilience solutions.

“Veeam’s ProPartner Summit serves as a crucial milestone in strengthening the bond we share with our partners across the region,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam India and SAARC. “The rapid growth of digital infrastructure in India has made data resilience a boardroom priority. Our partners drive our success, advancing data protection solutions that help businesses secure data and recover from disruptions more effectively than ever. As we look ahead, our focus will be on expanding our network of partners, accelerating cloud and hybrid solutions, and enabling organisations to recover faster and more efficiently”, he continued.

In addition to the channel keynote, the summit also featured a series of thought-provoking business and technical keynotes from Sandeep Bhambure, VP & Managing Director, Veeam India and SAARC; Anthony Spiteri, Regional CTO, APJ; and Amol Diwanji, Head of Systems Engineering, Veeam India and SAARC. The summit also featured an engaging fireside chat between Palki Sharma, Journalist and Managing Editor of Firstpost, Network18, and Sandeep Bhambure, centred around Global Perspective on Data, Leadership, and India’s Tech Future. Emphasising on the need for data resilience, Palki Sharma said, “Data is a strategic asset for nations. As India embraces the vision of Viksit Bharat, we need to create an inclusive and accessible digital infrastructure. However, India is the second most impacted nation from cyber-attacks. Thus, we need to protect our digital infrastructure akin to physical borders by following a robust approach, i.e., anticipate, withstand, respond, and recover.”

A key highlight of the summit was the “Jaisalmer Jewels Night” awards ceremony, where Veeam honoured top-performing partners for their exceptional contributions to Veeam’s success in 2024. This event recognised the efforts of the company’s channel ecosystem in enabling businesses to achieve data continuity and resilience, particularly in the face of rising cyber threats.

Commenting on the event, Amarish Karnik, Sales Director & Country Manager for Enterprise & Cloud Service Providers for India and SAARC, said, “This year’s summit was a true testament to the strength of our ProPartner network. It provides us the opportunity to learn from each other and solve real-life problems for our customers. As the market landscape continues to evolve, our partners will remain key to our mission of helping organisations recover swiftly and achieve radical resilience. With the expanded ProPartner program and enhanced product portfolio, we are well-positioned to drive continued success in 2025 and beyond.”

In addition to insightful sessions and strategic discussions, the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025 offered a unique cultural experience with a visit to the majestic Jaisalmer Fort and sand dunes. The summit provided a platform for partners across the SAARC region to celebrate the success of 2024 and discuss the future of data resilience in India. This landmark event reinforced Veeam’s commitment to delivering innovative data protection solutions and strengthening its partnerships for the future.